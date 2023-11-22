Dan Rodricks: Question for Bramble: Why not build Harborplace apartments across Pratt Street? | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In 2020, before the pandemic, MCB Real Estate revealed plans for 300 E Pratt St., currently a parking lot across from the eastern edge of Harborplace. (Google Maps)

I have a question for David Bramble, the Baltimore-based developer who wants to transform Harborplace with a plan that includes two apartment towers on the space now occupied by the mall’s Light Street pavilion.

Bramble’s company has a partnership agreement to redevelop the parking lot at 300 East Pratt Street, directly across from the eastern edge of Harborplace. Baltimore long-timers remember the parking lot as the site of the News-American, a Hearst daily that folded in 1986.

Advertisement

The newspaper building was demolished a few years later, and that primo property has been awaiting redevelopment for more than three decades. Some guy from New York said he wanted to build a skyscraper there, but it didn’t happen. Bramble’s company, MCB Real Estate, got involved, and the partnership rolled out a plan for a 40-story, mixed-use tower on the site in the year before the pandemic.

So here’s my question: Why propose 32- and 25-story buildings on Harborplace (with 900 apartments) and suffer criticism from numerous Baltimoreans, including this columnist, when you could build a very high, very spectacular building with hundreds of apartments at 300 East Pratt?

Advertisement

“It’s not enough,” Bramble said in an interview on Tuesday.

Not enough? A high-rise directly across Pratt, with hundreds of apartments, many with views of the waterfront, would not create the foot traffic needed to make Harborplace a thriving place again?

“No,” he said.

“We need more. I feel that Baltimore has amazing potential for growth. And we should be filling Baltimore up with people. We should be building apartments and — obviously, hopefully [the demand for] office space comes back — and adding office. We should be growing. If you want downtown to be safe, we should fill it with people. This is what’s economically sustainable, mixed use. We need to fill Baltimore up. I would build 10 more of these things if I could. They all don’t fit here, but we do believe in density. We’re big believers in density, and no one has pushed back so much on the density. It’s really more, I think, people reacting negatively to the height [of the proposed Light Street buildings], which is kind of shocking.”

I agree with the guy. Who wouldn’t? More people in downtown Baltimore would be a great thing.

But we’re talking about Harborplace, public space leased to the developer by the city.

In 1980, the citizens of Baltimore allowed the corner of Light and Pratt to be turned into a waterfront mall because Baltimore and the tourist industry needed a big boost. In the four decades since then, all kinds of new development came to downtown Baltimore. The late James Rouse’s mall at Harborplace provided the spark.

But, over the last decade or so, Harborplace became a mismanaged eyesore. Because of that, Bramble says, MCB had a hard time finding tenants for its proposed 40-story tower at 300 East Pratt; none of the prospects wanted to be near Harborplace and its fabulous Pratt Street trash compactor. That’s one of the reasons MCB took on the project, Bramble says.

Advertisement

The project would start with Harborplace’s demolition.

To those who want to see the area revert to more open space, Bramble answers that his designs provide more than we have there now, made possible in large part by reconfiguring the entrance to Harborplace, the pedestrian-unfriendly intersection of Pratt and Light. That’s the best part of his plan, followed by the glassy pavilion with restaurants along Pratt Street, a structure called “The Sail.”

None of that is as unappealing as the proposed high-rises on the Light Street side. Their construction would feel like a permanent taking of public space — Mr. Rouse’s pavilions are mere pop-up tents compared to apartment towers — and they would change the nature of Harborplace.

Bramble, of course, disagrees. With artist renderings to help make the case, he emphasizes that the towers designed for Light Street are relatively narrow buildings that require less of a footprint than does Harborplace’s Light Street pavilion. From Light Street, we would see more of the harbor than we do now. It’s a convincing argument — if we were not talking about a public park.

As I see it, if we don’t draw a line, the whole waterfront could end up looking like Harbor East.

Bramble disagrees that his plan is that extreme, and he counters that the accommodations for public space will make Harborplace far more inviting than it is now.

Advertisement

More than that, he sees the transformation critical to heading off an “existential crisis” for the central business district, where commercial property values have dropped significantly since the pandemic.

“If we don’t do something down here that’s dramatic, downtown Baltimore’s in huge trouble,” he says, “When you’re talking to MCB, you’re talking to people who invest all over the city. We believe in the city. But we can tell you that, if the central business district looks like Howard Street, all of those investments are going to be lost. We can’t survive if the heart of the city goes to shambles, which is where it’s headed.”

The upside, he says, is a trend found in downtown data.

“The [central business district] is in a crisis,” Bramble says, “yet it is still Baltimore’s fastest growing residential neighborhood. That tells you something: People want to live down here, and if we build product that people want to live in, we think they’ll come and we think they’ll make the place amazing.”