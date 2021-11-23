Dan Rodricks: For this Vietnam veteran, living a life of gratitude and growing a legacy in the land | COMMENTARY

“After I lost my legs,” he says, “I went through this period [and realized] I hadn’t completely defined what a good person is for me. In the Marine Corps, the test of personhood was my ability to go through the jungle, to be able to take on the NVA and win. Those skills are life skills — adaptability, resilience, the ability to read the environment, think quickly and not let emotions distort your decisions … It wasn’t until I lost my legs and said, ‘Well, if that’s how I measure myself, I’m now a loser because I can’t do any of those things.’ So, either I change my definition of what a person is or accept myself as a loser, and that was not acceptable.”