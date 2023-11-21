Dan Rodricks: In East Baltimore, a grateful pastor calls out a quiet benefactor | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Bishop Donte Hickman, right, pastor of Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore, joined David Waters, center, one of the church's major benefactors, in handing out Thanksgiving turkeys outside the church. (Baltimore Sun staff)

This column is something like a Thanksgiving feast, with much to offer and much to be grateful for, if mainly for the good fortune of others — in this case, the people of East Baltimore, Broadway East and the congregation of Southern Baptist Church.

They have an energetic pastor and community leader who for years has boldly pushed redevelopment efforts around the church.

Advertisement

They also have a quiet benefactor whose name will appear later in this column.

And there are others for whom we should be happy, notably the hundreds of people in Baltimore who benefited from a government program and a certain mortgage company willing to help them move from renting to owning a home. They figure in this, too.

Advertisement

As I said, it’s something like a feast.

The founder is the pastor of Southern Baptist, Bishop Donte Hickman. A major part of his ministry is removing blight from his community and building what Broadway East needs. He’s received lots of deserved attention for redevelopment projects around his church, so many I asked him to list them again.

Hickman’s organization acquired and demolished an old industrial laundry on North Chester Street. The space is slated to become a large health-and-wellness center, with a pharmacy, diabetes care center, child care center and health care job training program run by a nonprofit, Dwyer Workforce Development.

Hickman’s group bought and demolished a blighted supermarket, vacant row houses and three of the too-many liquor stores in Broadway East. There are plans to build in their place a senior center, affordable multifamily housing and a small grocery. A lot of this, Hickman says, is about to finally become a reality.

The first major piece of the plan, just down Chester Street from his church, is the Mary Harvin Transformation Center, with 61 affordable apartments for senior citizens.

The first time most of us heard about the place it was going up in flames.

On the day of Freddie Gray unrest in West Baltimore, in April 2015, someone set fire to the Harvin Center, then under construction. But Hickman’s supporters and contractors came right back and finished building the place. It opened less than a year after the fire.

Among the millions who saw the Harvin Center burn on national television was David Waters. He grew up in Sparrows Point and Towson, worked in mortgage banking, then started his own lending company in 1990.

Advertisement

After the fire in 2015, he contacted Hickman.

“What do you need?” he asked.

Hickman did not know Waters, but answered his question. A church bus had been destroyed in the fire; Southern Baptist needed a new one.

Waters replaced it.

Hickman was a bit shocked by the generosity, even more so the following year, when Waters bought a second bus for the church.

And then he offered to buy all the turkeys and trimmings for the church’s annual Thanksgiving offerings to the congregation and community.

Advertisement

And then he bought coats for children at Christmas. He’s done this numerous times since 2015 and never once issued a news release about it.

“David Waters has enabled us to give 2,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving and over 3,000 coats and gifts to children for Christmas,” Hickman wrote in a text last week. “I think people need to know that there are people behind the scenes who care and make meaningful contributions.”

But did Waters want that? It was not clear.

Curious about the means of his generosity, I looked him up and found him listed as CEO of First Home Mortgage. That company, named one of the region’s top workplaces by The Baltimore Sun in 2016, has been a leading lender in the Maryland Mortgage Program, the state’s effort to help with down payments and closing costs, especially for first-time homebuyers and those with student debt.

I asked around and learned that First Home Mortgage has been a steady player in the Baltimore residential lending market, willing to help prospective buyers with the process of getting help through the MMP.

First Home works with the city’s housing agency, Neighborhood Housing Services, Live Baltimore, Garwyn Oaks Northwest Housing Resource Center and within the Belair-Edison community to promote incentives to turn renters into owners.

Advertisement

A news release from the company last year said First Home has 35 offices serving customers in 21 states. “Since 2017,” the release noted, “we have originated more than $9.2 billion for first-time homebuyers, with over 29,000 buyers purchasing their first home through First Home Mortgage.”

Waters only mentioned his business in passing on Saturday, when I met him at Southern Baptist. He and Hickman handed out some of the hundreds of frozen turkeys Waters purchased for the annual giveaway. The line of people who came for turkeys, as well as vegetables and pies, stretched from Chester Street, up the church driveway to a parking lot where volunteers distributed the makings of Thanksgiving dinner.

I asked Waters about his acts of charity. He said he learned from his parents, especially his father. “Dad was a tither,” he said, “He used to say, ‘It’s not enough that good men do no evil.’”

When I asked if Waters wanted to be named in this column, he hesitated. But then Hickman delivered the convincer. “You’ve supported thousands of families that don’t know you exist,” he said. “To give and to be recognized for it is a blessing.”

And neither Waters nor I were about to argue with the pastor.