Dan Rodricks: | From the ashes of an arson, a new and timely child care center in Highlandtown | COMMENTARY

A few years ago, Breath of God established within the church a preschool for a maximum of 34 3- and 4-year-olds. The new project, on Clinton Street, will address the need for slots for 2-year-olds. The Abell Foundation last summer released a report on child care in Baltimore; the authors found that it was available, in one form or another, for about 48% of city children under 5 but only 12% of children under 2. “There were few regulated care options for the growing Hispanic community in the south and southeast areas of the city,” the report noted, “and gaps in availability in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty.”