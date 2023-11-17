Dan Rodricks: For Senate candidate Trone, the fentanyl epidemic is a personal matter | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, Maryland Rep. David Trone has made funding drug treatment and mental illness a priority, and for personal reasons. (Baltimore Sun staff)

It is only part of the solution to a complex problem, but President Biden’s deal with China to stem its contributions to the fentanyl crisis could result in fewer deaths in the United States. It could make the synthetic opioid, responsible for thousands of overdoses, tougher to get.

But the problem is — as always — demand.

As long as thousands of Americans want fentanyl, there will be a market for it.

China is the largest global producer of the precursor chemicals, the ingredients of fentanyl. If it stops its shipments to the Mexican cartels that produce the drug for smuggling into the U.S., some other supplier will likely fill the gap. There’s too much money to be made.

Still, what happened in California over the last week could be significant, at least in the short term. In their meetings, President Biden got China’s leader Xi Jinping to agree to curb the production and international flow of the precursor chemicals.

Democrat David Trone, the Maryland congressman who is running for the Senate, has been pushing for just that in recent years in talks with Chinese officials in Washington.

His interest in the problem is personal. His 24-year-old nephew, Ian Trone, died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016, the year when deaths related to that drug surged. Thousands of Americans have died since then. Last year, two thirds of the 107,081 drug overdose deaths reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention involved synthetic opioids. The number of such deaths in Maryland fell last year; still, more than 2,000 people died here from fentanyl overdoses.

A two-year study by Stanford University, published last year, estimated that opioid deaths will total 1.22 million in the U.S. during the current decade if no new action is taken to address the epidemic.

Trone, elected to represent Maryland’s 6th District in the House in 2018, made the treatment of drug abuse, specifically opioid addiction, one of his priorities. He served on the bipartisan Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking that addressed the supply side of the problem.

“The Chinese are saying they are going to step up now on international cooperation and stop the precursor chemicals that create fentanyl from going into Mexico, to the cartels,” Trone said Thursday while campaigning in Baltimore. “I’ve been talking to the Chinese about this for four or five years … to try and work for ways we could restore the relationship in this area of fentanyl.”

Trone got a call Thursday from the Chinese ambassador, who was suddenly eager to talk about the Biden-Xi agreement.

“It’s a nice positive step,” Trone says. “If we can cut the precursors, we can interrupt some of the flow. Now, the problem will be, there’s lots of other places [that produce] these same chemicals. So they’ll move to India, move to other countries, and [the cartels] will find the chemicals because they are well financed and resourceful. There’s two major cartels that are running everything.”

And they account for a mighty part of Mexico’s economy and, as result, remain an intimidating force in Mexican politics.

“We spent a year, year and a half on this,” Trone said, referring to the bipartisan commission. “I led a delegation to Mexico City. We interviewed all the Mexican officials, our intelligence agencies. We went to the borders and talked to Customs and the Border Patrol, talked to everybody under the sun. And we came back with 76 recommendations.”

Most of them, Trone says, were focused on the demand side of the opioid crisis.

“The demand side was the most important piece,” says Trone, “because we knew the supply side was very, very difficult, if not impossible, to stop because of China’s intransigence and Mexico and their corruption, the money and the fear.”

In his campaign to become the Marylander who takes the Senate seat held by Ben Cardin since 2007, Trone speaks a lot about funding treatment for drug abuse and mental illness. He has spoken openly about his nephew’s overdose death and about his late father’s alcoholism.

I was struck by something that seemed pretty ironic: Trone made a fortune by selling alcoholic beverages; Total Wine and More, the company he and his brother founded in 1991, sells wine, beer and liquor from 261 superstores in 28 states.

I asked him about that. I asked if, way back in the beginning, given his father’s alcoholism, he felt any hesitation about getting into the booze business.

“Initially, the irony of it didn’t dawn on me, not initially,” Trone said, suggesting that it did “over time,” though evidently not to an existential level.

My question was driven by curiosity, not moralizing. Trone sells a legal, regulated product that millions of Americans, including this columnist, consume. I just wondered if he had ever pondered the question.

The answer probably can be found in his actions: He and his wife, June, gave $8.5 million last year to Trone’s undergraduate alma mater, Furman University, for student mental health services, including substance abuse prevention. They gave the American Civil Liberties Union $15 million to help reduce prison populations and recidivism. Trone says Total Wine has hired 1,400 people whose criminal records might otherwise have been an obstacle to employment. And he’s spending millions of his own money to get to the Senate, where he thinks the only hope for stemming the opioid epidemic is to fund more treatment for people addicted to those dangerous drugs.