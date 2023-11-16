Dan Rodricks: Organizing Baltimore’s Christmas parade, the Kerrs go above and beyond the call of civic duty | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Tom Kerr, right, and his wife, Sharen, review the list of entrants in the 50th annual Mayor's Christmas Parade in their Medfield home. The parade is slated for Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1 pm. (Baltimore Sun staff)

Tom Kerr was 30 years old in the spring of 1973 when the legendary William Donald Schaefer, then in his first term as mayor of Baltimore, called and told him he wanted Kerr to organize a Christmas parade.

“And you didn’t say ‘no’ to Mayor Schaefer,” Kerr says, reminding me — not that I needed it — that WDS was a strong-willed and demanding mayor who could explode into shards of nasty if you crossed him.

Advertisement

But Kerr crossed him, at least a little.

Schaefer wanted marching bands, floats and Santa Claus to parade through downtown Baltimore.

Advertisement

But Kerr was president of what was then called the Hampden Businessmen’s Association — later renamed the Hampden Village Merchants Association — and he wanted the parade to run from the Poly-Western high school campus on Cold Spring Lane down Falls Road to 36th Street in Hampden.

Schaefer agreed, and the rest is the history I’m about to tell you.

Tom Kerr, now 80, has organized the parade every year since — except for 2020, the pandemic year, when the parade and life in general was pretty much canceled.

Tom is the face of the parade, but he’s had a big assist from Sharen Kerr, his wife of 56 years, and hundreds of volunteers and sponsors.

As a result of all their efforts, the 50th annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade will kick off on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. It should run about three-and-a-half hours.

That first year, Kerr had six months to get things organized, recruit marching bands and other parade entrants, and raise money to pay for some of them to get to Baltimore.

He had a $2,000 grant from the city, some money from the merchants association and some parade-organizing advice from a municipal employee whose name he no longer recalls.

Rain showers threatened the first parade. “But the skies cleared just before we got started, and it got cold, and that was great,” says Kerr.

Advertisement

The 1973 parade lasted almost two hours, a pretty good inaugural. The Calvert Hall College High School band agreed to kick off the first parade and has done so every year since. Several other high school bands have marched in the parade for decades. “And Owings Mills [High] is back this year,” says Sharen.

The big news: For the first time, Christmas parade goers will get to see and hear the Morgan State University marching band. All these years, says Tom, the Morgan band had conflicts. It seemed like every year the in-demand band performed at a football game somewhere and could not commit to the Hampden parade. But Tom says Morgan’s marching musicians will be there for the 50th.

So will a mummers band from Philadelphia, a Bolivian dance troupe, Shriners units, a pipe-and-drum band, clowns, antique cars, a float with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and many other paraders.

The Kerrs say they need to raise about $50,000 a year to make this happen.

“That goes to paying the bands,” says Sharon Kerr, who keeps the books and a database of parade participants and sponsors. “It pays for the floats, the balloons, the permits and the insurance.”

“And the helium,” says Tom.

Advertisement

Right. Don’t forget the helium for the floats. The parade pays a provider to inflate three balloons at the Poly-Western assembly area.

“I believe [the helium] is going to be around $296 per tank this year,” says Sharen, “and we’re talking between seven and 10 tanks per balloon. Last year our bill was $8,000 for helium.”

How do the Kerrs raise $50,000?

Sharen shows me a list of sponsors — 68 majors and 61 “supporting contributors,” most of them small businesses, that fund this annual production.

Tom goes around every year to ask for donations, and the merchants he visits expect to see him. But, he says, timing is everything.

“You don’t go to a place on the Fourth of July and ask them to sponsor the Christmas parade,” he says.

Advertisement

“I have a list [of sponsors] that I make up for him,” says Sharen. “It shows how much they gave and when they gave it — the month — because then, if you know somebody habitually doesn’t give until August, you don’t want to go in July. So you don’t waste your time, and you don’t waste their time.”

It’s a remarkable effort that tops off with a fundraiser at Fraziers On The Avenue on the evening of Monday, Nov. 27.

Tom Kerr told a reporter in 2012 that he was looking for someone to take on all the work of organizing the parade. That obviously hasn’t happened yet. But the Kerrs say they have a likely successor who seems earnest about taking over.

Randall Gornowich, the artist who created the famous giant flamingo that once roosted over 36th Street, has been a marshal of the Christmas parade for seven years. He calls Tom Kerr “a living Maryland treasure” and a stalwart citizen.

“I adore the guy,” Gornowich says. “He’s the real deal. Who does something for 50 years? It’s obvious he loves the pleasure he gives to the community and the city by being the backbone of this parade. He brings out the best in everyone as they pull this event together.”

The Kerrs truly go above and beyond the call of civic duty. You can’t have a parade, you can’t have a city, without people like them.