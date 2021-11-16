Dan Rodricks: I watched David Gordon go to prison at 17. Now, at 51, he’ll be freed because of criminal justice reform. | COMMENTARY

In fact, a year after Gordon’s sentencing, the nation learned about Willie Horton from a presidential campaign ad. Horton was a felon who committed violent crimes while on furlough from a Massachusetts prison, and the cynical use of his case in Republican George H.W. Bush’s successful campaign pushed Democrats everywhere into a tough-on-crime phase that peaked in the Bill Clinton presidency. In Maryland, Democratic governors refused to parole lifers. And it was only in recent years that courts and legislatures started to recognize the cruel and unusual nature of sending immature teens to prison for life for violent crimes.