Dan Rodricks: In reinventing prisons, education programs like this one at Goucher College need to be the centerpiece | COMMENTARY

Pell funding for inmates was restored during the Obama administration and the funding survived the Trump administration’s effort to reverse all things Barack. I mention that today for two reasons: To acknowledge further evidence that our thinking about incarceration is evolving and to point to an area of public policy where bipartisanship made one of its rare appearances. The restoration of Pell funding for prisoners, something you would ascribe to liberal thinking, has enjoyed the support of some Republicans. While that might surprise you, especially when Republicans oppose everything Democrats propose, I see it as confirmation of what I discovered years ago: Putting corrections back into corrections and breaking the cycle of criminality is something everyone seems to understand and appreciate.