Dan Rodricks: Shootings keep people from coming to Baltimore; minor crime will drive out those already here. | COMMENTARY

I’ll also agree that, while the last two years have been tough for the businesses I mentioned, causing them to worry that all their customers might not return, life might have been hard for the two boys police finally arrested after weeks of repeated vandalism and theft. Maybe they were hungry. Maybe they were homeless. They would not be the first Baltimore juveniles who committed crimes to support their families. But we don’t know their motives because, according to an email from a police sergeant on Sunday morning, the boys were not talking to detectives, and their parents had not been responsive, either.