Dan Rodricks: 46 years of watching corruption cases like Marilyn Mosby’s, and I still don’t get it. | STAFF COMMENTARY

Marilyn Mosby, former State's attorney for Baltimore, Maryland, leaves the courthouse after closing arguments during her perjury trial. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

If you tell me a guy had a serious drug problem and needed thousands of dollars to pay a dealer who put a gun to his head, I could understand why the guy would run a financial scam and risk going to prison.

If a woman had a serious gambling problem and needed a pile of cash to pay off a loan shark, I could understand why she stole money from her employer.

But a scam to buy a 31-foot boat?

Perjury to purchase property in Florida?

That’s where I shake my head and look for answers in whiskey cocktails, the words of Russian novelists and the essays of philosophy professors.

In Fyodor Dostoevsky’s most famous works, characters see no moral authority in the universe so they believe they can do as they wish, rationalize anything, commit crimes. That probably explains a lot of the corrupt behavior we see. Moral nihilism explains Donald Trump.

But there’s a catch, writes Richard Oxenberg, a professor of philosophy and religion in New England: “Dostoevsky’s answer is that, though the natural world does indeed appear to be morally indifferent, the inner world of psyche and spirit is not. Ultimately, people cannot live with themselves without respect for moral principles.”

That “inner world of psyche and spirit,” or the conscience, is what keeps most of us out of prison.

But some people never read that memo, nor even the CliffsNotes of “Crime and Punishment.”

After 46 years, having watched numerous corrupt business owners, politicians and ordinary citizens go to prison, I remain fascinated and perplexed that successor miscreants are undeterred and that fraud, theft and bribery keep happening.

We’re not talking about Jean Valjean stealing bread; these are not crimes of desperation that cry out for mercy. They are crimes driven by arrogance and good ol' greed.

As powerful as those forces are, it still amazes me that, at the moment a relatively intelligent man reaches for a kickback or an educated woman signs her name to a fraudulent claim, the “inner world of psyche and spirit” does not stop them.

A power boat seized by the state of Maryland from a Baltimore County man involved in a corrupt scheme was auctioned online in October. The high bid was $210,000. (GovDeals)

Consider the DiPino brothers, James and Paul.

Starting in 2020, after the coronavirus arrived, the DiPinos hatched a scheme to criminally profit from the need for personal protection equipment by scamming some of the state money flowing to PPE vendors.

The brothers devised a way for James DiPino, who worked in procurements for a Maryland agency, to steer sales of PPE to a medical company secretly associated with his brother. They set up a shell company for the scheme, according to state prosecutors.

The scheme netted them a few million bucks, with a substantial chunk ($278,540) going for the purchase of a boat. And not just any boat. It was a 31-foot, twin-engine Four Winns FSA H350, model year 2020, a high-end powerboat the company no longer makes.

This fact, divulged recently by prosecutors when the DiPino brothers pleaded guilty to bribery in Baltimore County Circuit Court, stuck with me. My brow furrowed, my head shook.

James DiPino bought a boat. He scammed the state during a public health crisis to buy a boat.

You know where that boat is now?

The state auctioned it off. The 85th online bidder got it last month for $210,000 — a steal in today’s market.

The DiPino brothers each got 10 years in prison with all but one year and one day suspended, followed by three years of supervised probation — a steal in today’s market.

Wait. There’s more.

The state seized the boat plus $2.6 million in assets from the brothers. James DiPino and the medical company were ordered to pay restitution — $1 million from DiPino and $3 million from the company.

That’s a lot of cash, stress, embarrassment and reputation ruination for a few mill and a boat.

I don’t get it.

Maybe the DiPinos thought they’d never get caught in all the pandemic chaos. Maybe they don’t read The Baltimore Sun, where we frequently chronicle the efforts of local, state and federal authorities to catch men and women who tried to criminally profit from the crisis. There have been many who conducted scams related to the programs Congress established to help Americans survive the pandemic; we have reported on several, though not all. Based on the actions of the U.S. Attorney and the Maryland Attorney General over the last year, The Sun could run a daily police blotter of pandemic-related indictments and guilty pleas.

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby leaves the United States District Court Greenbelt Division following jury selection in her trial on whether she lied on two forms to get early access to funds in her city 457(b) retirement account to buy two Florida homes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Of course, the case that received the most attention is the one against Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore state’s attorney who was accused of committing perjury to withdraw money from her city retirement account under a federal law passed in response to the pandemic.

Instead of using the money to relieve financial hardship, as Congress intended, Mosby allegedly used about $80,000 for down payments on properties in Florida.

Compared to the DiPino brothers — and to other cases I’ve seen since the pandemic — Mosby’s case is far from the worst. Some people consider it small potatoes, and Mosby says she’s been the victim of a prejudicial prosecution.

But I’m still looking at this from way back at square one. She was the city’s chief prosecutor, a controversial one, and a large target for investigators. She knew she was being watched, Yet she still made a move that, if not illegal, certainly ran up to the line, right past her “inner world of psyche and spirit.”