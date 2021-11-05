Dan Rodricks: For Marylanders 18 to 34, a deal on health insurance and a brief history lesson | COMMENTARY

Democrats are stuck right now, and Biden’s domestic agenda has been reduced in the push and shove of the last few weeks. But, as with the ACA a decade ago, if anything good comes out of this mess, it’s all on the Democrats. Republicans, on the other hand, are the do-nothing party; if they had their way, we’d still have 50 million uninsured Americans. Until more voters, particularly those in the working class, recognize the problem with that, we won’t see the big breakout in life quality that the nation deserves, yearns for and can well afford.