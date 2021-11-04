Dan Rodricks: In Maryland, the reckoning with racism continues despite those who hate to hear about it | COMMENTARY

On Monday, Marylanders gathered near the old jailhouse in Leonardtown, the seat of St. Mary’s County, to dedicate the latest blue-and-gold marker, this one memorializing Benjamin Hance. He was just 22 years old in June of 1887 when a mob broke into the jail, dragged him away and hanged him from a witch hazel tree. Hance was Black, the mob white. A white woman claimed that Hance had made “an improper proposal,” and nothing incited a racist mob like such an accusation. Though there were plenty of witnesses, no one was ever held responsible for the young man’s murder.