Dan Rodricks: Drawing and painting to the end, Raoul Middleman leaves an indelible mark on Baltimore and the art world | COMMENTARY

His ways were old school — grinding paints from dry pigments instead of squeezing them from tubes, working from a palette on his left arm — and he would sit or stand at a wooden easel, a brush in his right hand and maybe another in his left. There would be a paint-splattered table nearby and another for jars and brushes. The wood floor had been rubbed raw and stained with oils and other droppings from the artist’s alchemy. There was an upholstered chair and blankets, buckets and ropes, stereo speakers and stools, a ladder and mirrors, a platform on wheels and tall wooden brackets for Middleman’s largest canvases. The studio was part workshop, part magic shop.