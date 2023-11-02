Dan Rodricks: A few questions for Angela Alsobrooks, candidate for the Senate | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Angela Alsobrooks speaks to supporters Oct. 23 during campaign rally after receiving endorsements from Gov. Wes Moore, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and Will Jawando and other local elected officials at Monument City Brewing Company. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Before we met for coffee at Dooby’s on Charles Street, I had never met Angela Alsobrooks. She’s running to succeed Ben Cardin in the Senate, and while she’s racked up a bunch of endorsements from Maryland Democratic leaders, she’s still barely known in the Baltimore region.

So, in this second column on the candidate, a few questions of the biographical kind.

Alsobrooks is 52 years old, in her second term as the Prince George’s county executive. Before that, she was the state’s attorney in the county and an assistant state’s attorney before that. So her resume, going back to the mid-1990s, is almost entirely in public service.

Where did the call to public service come from?

“I have seen in my family so many examples of people who do what you can to help people in your community, people you know and people you don’t,” she says. “It was the model I grew up on.”

Her parents and grandparents were always cooking meals and caring for the sick, giving elderly people rides to church, mentoring boys and young men. Alsobrooks repeatedly mentions her great-grandmother, Maebell James. “What I was taught through her was that you don’t sit on the sidelines and complain about things,” she says. “If you don’t like it, you have an obligation to change it.”

What about law? How did she decide on that career?

Angela Alsobrooks speaks to supporters during a Maryland United for Angela Rally on October 23, 2023 at Monument City Brewing Company. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“I was trying to find a way to care for people, and I thought I wanted to be a nurse,” she says. “And then discovered that I’m very bad in math.” And math being an essential skill — it comes in handy when preparing fluid drips and injections — she opted for law school at the University of Maryland.

“It seemed like another way that I could fight for people,” she says.

It was during and after law school when Alsobrooks spent time in Baltimore. She had summer jobs at Piper & Marbury, once Maryland’s largest law firm. She later clerked for William Quarles, a retired federal judge, while he sat in the Baltimore Circuit Court.

“That’s where it all came together for me,” she says. “I sat in the courtrooms with [Quarles] and said, ‘This is it.’ … I watched the prosecutors in the courtroom, and I really loved the passion that I saw. It felt to me like defending your community, and I decided that I was going to go back to Prince George’s and do that.”

She got a job with the State’s Attorney’s Office in Upper Marlboro as a domestic violence prosecutor. “And I loved it,” she says. “I mean, I really enjoyed working for women and children and families.

“So I started with domestic violence, and then I left there and went to juvenile court, and then to guns and drug [cases]. I learned a lot in the courthouse, and what I learned in the courthouse still informs what I do today.”

How’s that?

“If you sit in a courthouse, you understand so much about your community,” she says. “You really know what causes people to suffer, whether it’s addiction or mental illness or lack of affordable housing or lack of education or lack of opportunity for jobs and income. It’s all there.

“My father said to me, ‘The problem with people is that they know more than they understand.’ When you have had the opportunity to sit, like I did for 13 years, inside of the courthouse, it is not just that you know that people suffer because of poverty. You understand more intimately what that looks like and why it is and what it means.”

In 2010, Alsobrooks ran for the top prosecutor’s job in Prince George’s County and won.

Why did she do that?

“I was inspired to do something about what I was seeing in the county,” she says. “People were reluctant to invest in a place where there was a perception of crime, where there was a reputation for crime. And my daughter, who was 4 at the time, I was very concerned about what I saw for her.”

Alsobrooks had read a book, “Smart On Crime,” by Kamala Harris, then the district attorney in San Francisco on her way to election as attorney general of California (and the Senate, and eventually Joe Biden’s vice president.) The book gave Alsobrooks some ideas.

She wanted to solve a couple of specific problems in the county; one was truant kids breaking into homes during the day.

“I learned by data which middle schools were most truant, and that’s what we focused our resources on, sending prosecutors there to incentivize attendance for students,” she says, referring to a program known as “I Belong Here.”

Another initiative, adapted from one that Harris established in California, called Back On Track, provided free community college training for offenders willing, as part of a plea bargain, to get into a certification program for a hospitality job or a position in information technology. Some companies bought in and provided employment, Alsobrooks says, and the county paid the community colleges for the training from assets forfeited by drug dealers. So it saved taxpayers a bundle of cash — and not just for the training, but by keeping ex-offenders from returning to prison.

In 2017, Alsobrooks took her next big step in politics. “The time I spent in the courthouse,” she says, “inspired me to run for county executive.”

More about that in a future column.