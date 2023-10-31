Dan Rodricks: Luxury towers in place of Harborplace? A bad tradeoff | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Real estate developer David Bramble was in a challenging but enviable position when he took on the task of conceiving a new vision for Harborplace. It was a tough assignment, but Baltimore officials and business leaders were so eager to do something about the neglected, depressing 40-year-old waterfront mall that Bramble could pretty much expect official support for whatever he came up with. And he got it: near complete buy-in from the city’s mayor and state’s governor.

Beggars can’t be choosers, right?

Well, pardon me if I speak up for the beggars who chose to be a little more skeptical — and choosy — about what happens at Light and Pratt, or what Bramble calls “the beating heart of Baltimore.”

The high-rises in the proposed plans are a bad idea, a developer’s dream and a public nightmare. There’s nothing, as the developer claims, “authentically Baltimore” about building residential towers on public lands along the city’s beloved waterfront.

Much is made about how the plan increases parkland, but let’s be honest about what the high-rises represent — profiting from conventional development of some of the most valuable real estate on the East Coast. It’s as if, given the success of Harbor East and Harbor Point, we must now embrace similar treatment for an area of waterfront that was once open public space.

Don’t we have enough of that around the Inner Harbor already?

Obviously, Bramble and MCB Real Estate are presenting us with a trade off: If we want the interesting Pratt Street side of the plan — featuring a nine-story, tiered-and-terraced building with restaurants and a market called The Sail (it won an international design competition) — we must accept the overscale 32- and 25-story towers along Light Street.

It’s hard to believe that these buildings represent what Baltimoreans said they wanted when, as is claimed, “tens of thousands” of us took part in community meetings with the developer to express our desires for the corner of Pratt and Light.

Keep that in mind: The claim that this plan was not top-down, that it represents the hopes and dreams of “tens of thousands” of us, will be used to push the plan ahead.

Community input? Already done. Public criticism? Too late.

Mayor Brandon Scott, up for reelection and understandably eager for any kind of big public win, is already behind the plan. Gov. Wes Moore, fresh from his dubious victory in securing a “memorandum of understanding” (instead of a 30-year lease) with the Orioles, is all-in on the new Harborplace plan, committing $67.5 million of state funds to it.

I can’t knock public support for Baltimore from the governor’s office, not after eight years of Larry Hogan. But are we being a little premature here?

As with the state’s deal with the Orioles at Camden Yards, shouldn’t the governor be a bit more circumspect and keep a little distance from the private entities that want to redevelop public lands? On Monday, we got a full-blown “Baltimore Together” rollout of the plan for demolishing Harborplace and replacing half of it with two high-rises of 900 units — with Scott, Moore and other city officials standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Bramble.

Given all that, it would be easy for anyone to conclude that what we have here is a done deal.

It should not be. Baltimoreans hopefully will still have some say in how this prime public real estate is used — and, specifically, whether we’re willing to make trade-offs that would allow luxury towers along Light Street.

Nobody asked me, but I greatly dislike the way the harbor has become cluttered over the years. You should be able to drive, scooter, bike or walk along Light Street and see the harbor. (I love trees, but too many reduce the instant sense of being at the water’s edge.) The movement should be back to more open waterfront — space for festivals, concerts, pop-up events.

But developers don’t like open space. They can’t make money from open space. That’s why we have public parks, in the suburbs, in rural areas and in cities. If we didn’t, a city waterfront like Baltimore’s would become ringed with cliffs of steel and glass.

Almost a decade ago, we had a great plan presented to us: Inner Harbor 2.0. Its aim was to better connect Baltimoreans with their waterfront with improvements to the promenade, upgraded landscaping and lighting. It proposed a realignment of Pratt and Light to transform that awkward intersection into a pedestrian-friendly greenway to the waterfront (The MCB plan does something similar).

And Inner Harbor 2.0 proposed a pedestrian bridge connecting Pier 5 with the southern rim of the Inner Harbor, making it possible to walk from Federal Hill to the National Aquarium and beyond. That bridge, designed to open when tall ships sailed into the harbor, had the potential to be one of the coolest walks in the country. Thousands — check that, millions — would want to take a toll-free stroll across the Baltimore harbor, stand in the middle of the span, take in the fantastic view, take pictures, propose marriage or dream about sailing off to exotic places. Adam Gross, the architect and principal at Ayers Saint Gross, called it Baltimore’s “Monday Night Football shot.”

Is there a “Monday Night Football shot” in the new plan for Pratt and Light? Maybe The Sail will be it, it’s hard to say. One thing that’s not hard to say, speaking for the beggars who choose to be choosy: The proposed high-rises along Light Street are a bad idea.