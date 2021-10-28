Dan Rodricks: Seeing a bad trend, a rural Maryland health officer urges the stubborn to get vaccinated | COMMENTARY

Props to Stephens. If he sounds a little desperate, it’s understandable. While 66% of Maryland’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, Garrett County, with a population of just under 30,000, lags behind at 50%. You’ll find roughly the same rates in the next two counties to the east, Allegany and Washington. Instead of trying to grab attention with ridiculous calls for seceding from Maryland and joining West Virginia, as they recently did, Republican politicians in the western counties should join Stephens and other health officials in calling for their constituents to get vaccinated.