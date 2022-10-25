Dan Rodricks: Renovating Baltimore’s arena, reusing an olive oil can and other really random stuff nobody asked about | COMMENTARY

Nobody asked me, but the major renovation of Baltimore’s downtown arena, now named CFG Bank Arena, affirms what many said or had to admit after years of debate: There’s no better location for this venue than “where it’s been at” since 1962.

Nobody asked me, but the request by Marilyn Mosby’s lawyers to move her federal trial out of Baltimore sounds like desperation, and I doubt it will work. A judge would only agree to a change of venue in the unlikely event that she could not find 12 potential jurors (plus alternates) who affirm that they can consider evidence fairly. However futile, the motion for a change will give Mosby’s lawyers, in voir dire, a better feel for jurors’ attitudes, and that’s more than what attorneys might get in more routine cases.

Advertisement

Nobody asked me, but Mayor Brandon Scott might want to let more of us know about “the renaissance taking place in Charm City.” He used that expression the other day, the second time in two weeks. At an event in Johnston Square in July, he also referred to “Baltimore’s renaissance.” The phrase and the idea it suggests — the city rising above its serious problems and attracting new residents, businesses and investment — has not been invoked much, other than in mockery, in years. The elements are there — the Penn Station renovation, the $200 million investment in the arena, the new Lexington Market, Harborplace finally in competent hands — but they are overshadowed by daily violence, losses from the pandemic and a drop in population. I hear people say the city suffers from a lack of leadership and continues to decline. Both a Baltimore developer and an attorney asserted recently that “the city is dying.” That’s hyperbole, but some would say the same of “renaissance” because not enough people feel safe enough to believe it (or because they get their local news only from Fox 45). Even so, it’s good for the civic spirit to hear of a “renaissance” from the mayor of Baltimore again; being a cheerleader for the city is part of the job.

Nobody asked me, but today would be a good day for the chief of the Baltimore Fire Department to finally speak to Lynn Weisberg, who continues to have serious questions about how emergency medical personnel treated her 44-year-old son, Jeremy Davidson, in the last 90 minutes of his life in October 2020. Weisberg isn’t looking to sue anyone; she just wants the results of the department’s investigation of how her son was treated.

Advertisement

Nobody asked me, but it’s an outrage that millions of Americans who have served their time in prison still cannot vote. Several states, including Maryland, made felons eligible once they completed their sentences. But the nonprofit Sentencing Project estimates that 4.6 million citizens with felony convictions are ineligible to vote this fall because of state prohibitions. Florida is the worst when it comes to this, with more than 1.1 million people banned from voting, according to a Sentencing Project report released Tuesday. (One of its authors is Robert Stewart, an assistant professor of criminology at the University of Maryland.) It makes no sense to further disenfranchise people who’ve served their time and want to regain their footing as citizens — unless, of course, you’re into voter suppression, and there’s a lot of that going around.

Nobody asked me, but, if you want to try your hand at adaptive reuse, do what I do: Go to Trinacria Foods on Paca Street and buy a colorful can of Mamma Mia olive oil. When it’s empty, remove the top with a can opener, soak up the remaining oil with a paper towel, fit a glass or plastic jar inside and use it as a flower vase. It’s a thing of kitschy beauty.

Nobody asked me, but Trey Mancini’s playoff struggles with the Houston Astros have been tough to watch. Baltimore still loves the guy. It’s not as if he asked to be traded from the Orioles. We’re rooting for him. It’s great that he’s on a team in the World Series — given his cancer diagnosis in 2020, it’s great that he’s alive and healthy — but he’s not hitting, and it’s like watching Roy Hobbs after he hooked up with Memo. Here’s a mighty wish that Boomer breaks through.

So that I am not constantly repeating the phrase, “Nobody asked me, but,” please assume that those four words of self-conscious pontificating apply to the following bulleted statements: