Dan Rodricks: Mayor Scott should declare ‘Walk Downtown Day’ in Baltimore | STAFF COMMENTARY

Some workers are returning to offices in downtown Baltimore, with employment in the business district rising and foot traffic returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Downtown Partnership. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The mayor of Baltimore should declare a Walk Downtown Day, calling on everyone who cares about the city — from Darlington to Dundalk, from Clarksville to Cockeysville, Annapolis to Arbutus — to spend a Saturday or Sunday walking around downtown. It will be good for them, good for the city.

One of the big problems with downtown: not enough people. People need to get over their fears, or their laziness about walking city streets. There’s strength in numbers. It’s time for people who care about Baltimore to take a break from watching Fox 45, come back, walk the walk and see what’s going on here. There’s a lot that’s bad, but there’s a lot that’s good and could be great.

Note: I’ve used the phrase “people who care about the city” a couple of times now. I’m talking about people who live in Baltimore or no longer live in Baltimore but still like to walk its streets and want to see it grow again. Others are under no obligation to keep reading this column — unless you need it as a source of derisive laughter. And please, don’t feel a need to write letters telling me how you’re never coming to the hellhole that is Baltimore again. Enough already.

Back to the idea: I’m not much for big promotional events. It’s better when things just happen organically. But downtown needs people, and designating a day for walking the city streets will do two things: give downtown a lift and get some people reacquainted with what’s there — and what might be there in the future.

Gov. Wes Moore should get involved in this and declare a day of free public transportation for Light Rail and MTA buses. Some special shuttles from park-and-rides would be nice, anything to get people to see that you don’t have to drive and spend $20 on parking to visit downtown Baltimore.

If you build Walk Downtown Day, they will come. Some of our suburban friends might like to see something other than Oriole Park, Ravens Stadium or CFG Bank Arena. They’d probably like to see the city waterfront again.

And speaking of that …

All respect to the legacy of James Rouse, I agree that it’s time for something new at Harborplace. And when I say that people might like to “see the city waterfront again,” it would be swell to the nth degree if the developer David Bramble could collaborate with architects and city planners and open up the public’s view to the Inner Harbor. Harborplace always blocked the sightlines to the city’s biggest natural asset — that’s why a lot of Baltimoreans opposed its construction — but that issue became more pronounced as Harborplace suffered from neglect. I started to see it as an eyesore, an obstacle, not the asset it once was.

So if Bramble can hatch a plan that opens up both the waterfront view and makes pedestrian access friendlier, then he will do something great for his city.

But back to Walk Downtown Day.

Obviously, downtown Baltimore has been hurt by the pandemic, the work-at-home thing and the city’s reputation for crime. People feel they don’t have as many reasons to go downtown, especially with Harborplace in transition, retail in decline and some empty spaces where there used to be restaurants. (If there is to be a Walk Downtown Day, it would be wise to recruit food trucks to spots along Pratt Street, in Market Place or near Camden Yards.)

But the idea is for people who care about the city to take a walk and see the good and the bad, their downtown in transition.

We can form groups and take organized walks — from Little Italy to the new Lexington Market, from Federal Hill all the way to Penn Station, from Fells Point to Pigtown. There should be music on the way, small ensembles playing on the sidewalks serenading walkers.

There’s a third thing Walk Downtown Day might accomplish: It will get more citizens, urban or suburban, to put more pressure on city officials to do more.

Mayor Brandon Scott will be up for reelection next year. He became mayor in 2020, during the pandemic and the sixth year of a long surge in criminal violence. Obviously, downtown’s problems did not emerge the moment he took office. But, as he seeks another term, citizens need to ask: Has he done enough?

I look around and see things that should not stand: The depressing amount of graffiti, a lack of police presence on city streets, and still too much trash. A business owner recently bent my ear about homeless people who defecate at the business’s front door, the smell of urine on the street and the refusal of employees to walk to their cars after dark, preventing them from finishing projects on overtime.

This person loves Baltimore and wants to stay, but it’s become an exhausting challenge.

The city has gained some businesses over the past couple of years, and the Downtown Partnership sees $6.5 billion in investments completed, nearly completed or in the pipeline. But a guy who does a lot of suburban office leasing told me he still sees companies moving to the suburbs “very much on the down low because it’s not easy to say you are leaving the city.”

The mayor should know about that — and try to do something about it before a business relocates.

And he should declare a Walk Downtown Day. And maybe in time for the holidays.