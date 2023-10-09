Dan Rodricks: Md. Sen. Ben Cardin expects unified response to Hamas, despite Israel’s internal conflicts | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Benjamin Cardin, Maryland’s senior U.S. senator and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says he expects aggressive retaliation by Israel against Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip following the deadly surprise attacks by Palestinian militants on Israelis over the weekend. In an interview Monday, the Democratic senator, long engaged in foreign affairs and U.S.-Israel relations, expressed outrage at the killing of civilians and predicted Israeli solidarity in response to the attacks. Some of my questions and comments, as well as Cardin’s answers, have been edited for length and clarity.

What do you think Hamas is hoping to gain from this?

They probably want to slow down the normalization efforts of Israel and its neighbors. There are active talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia and the United States. I think that was a target, to try and derail that. They probably also think they may be able to get other malign actors to join some of these efforts to create regional instability. That would be my take on their primary reason for doing this. But, when you’re dealing with terrorists, they have a thought process that I can’t calculate or comprehend. It’s beyond humanity.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, is a far-right leader and also a divisive leader. Do you see a relationship between Israel’s recent internal crisis and the timing of these attacks?

We’ll wait to see once we delve into the intelligence and why they didn’t have more information about this. There’s no question that divisive politics has taken a lot of attention within Israel. So you can’t help but think it could have had some impact on readiness. But, knowing that Israel always [makes] security their top priority, it’s hard for us to understand how that could lead to what happened.

Netanyahu’s overhaul of the judiciary created divisions even within the military of Israel.

It’s a deep division, and it could have had some impact on readiness. [But] my understanding is that reservists were called up immediately, and they all came in; there was no missing of the security apparatus of Israel. This was immediately identified as a national security crisis, and the country came together. Now, did it go into Hamas planning, where they thought Israel might be more vulnerable? We’ll have to wait to see.

It seems logical to think that, if you have a polarized democracy and internal strife, and you have an enemy at the border, it may make sense to strike at that time. So I’m wondering if you see a lesson in that for the U.S. and other democracies aching from deep polarization.

Democracies are going to be contentious at times with different political views. That’s part of a democracy. We recognize that. But I think we’ve gone beyond the safe limits of disagreement. We really do need to show that democracies are not only the right form of government, but also one that can govern efficiently. And so, yes, I think there has been some crack in that that our enemies want to take advantage of. We don’t know the connections — I want to be very careful with this — with Iran and Russia in regards to what Hamas did. But we know that Russia and Iran support Hamas. So we don’t know whether this is part of a strategy to help Russia in Ukraine or part of a strategy to build up Iran’s capacity through its proxies. All that could have been part of the calculation. [But we] just don’t know the answer.

In this country, the right is blaming President Biden for the attack by releasing $6 billion in Iran funds that were frozen as part of a recent prisoner swap. Of course, that just fits with the Republican agenda, to blame Biden for everything bad, and it speaks to the deep polarization we have here.

There is no truth to that whatsoever. Our president has taken a very strong international position in support of Israel and against any other malign actors trying to take advantage of the situation. [It is] a cheap political attack that has no factual basis. It’s a ridiculous charge that should have no place in American politics ever, but certainly not during a crisis like this.

What happens next? Where does this go?

I think there’ll be more unity in Israel right now because of the horrible nature of this attack. So I think you’ll see that there will be meaningful consultations with all the political parties, and I’m hoping we’ll see more unity come out of the Israel government in regards to the response to this attack. Israel believes you’ve got to be strong and have a strong response. They’re indicating it’ll be something we’ve never seen before, so we are preparing for what that means. … We recognize Israel is going to respond with great force. We recognize that they also will do everything humanly possible to find out where the hostages are being kept and try to rescue them.

And what about the U. S.?

What many of us will try to do is keep our reliable strategic partners in the region totally informed and keep them at bay from the point of view of adding any credibility to what Hamas has done. And to make it clear that those who try to take advantage of this situation, Hezbollah or Iran — don’t even think about it. So I think that’s what we have to do. But what comes next is Israel, how they respond. And we know it’s going to be pretty aggressive.