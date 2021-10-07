Dan Rodricks: Sending regrets for Roy McGrath’s pity party | COMMENTARY

According to federal prosecutors, McGrath wangled a six-figure severance from one state job before taking another state job, and he did so by saying Hogan approved of the deal. Hogan says he did no such thing, but the people who authorized the severance, the board of Maryland Environmental Services, apparently felt they had to give McGrath the lovely parting gift. A separate state criminal information, also filed against McGrath Tuesday, accuses him of illegally recording phone conversations with Hogan, among others.