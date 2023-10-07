Dan Rodricks: At Oriole Park, that sound we had almost forgotten | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Brian Mills and Linda Johnston were among the first and most astonishing couples to enter the Camden Yards gates for Saturday's playoff game between the Orioles and Texas Rangers. (Baltimore Sun staff)

We had almost completely forgotten that sound — the skull-rattling roar of 46,450 men, women and children inside Oriole Park when one of our guys gets a base hit or one of theirs strikes out. And it’s a bigger, brighter sound in October than in any other baseball month.

We had almost forgotten what that’s like.

Advertisement

The Orioles were last in the American League Division Series in 2014, but it feels longer-ago than that.

If you were among the faithful or merely voyeuristic who watched painful Orioles games in any of the really bad seasons — the 100-loss seasons of 2018, 2019, 2021 — you recall long periods of silence, when you could almost hear dugout whispers from the bleachers.

Advertisement

But Saturday afternoon, right from the outset, the crowd made it clear: The dog days are over, and we’re at the edge of a new era in Baltimore baseball — no matter what happens in this playoff with the Texas Rangers.

The roars were deafening with each of the nine strikeouts notched by Kyle Bradish early in the game. The sound soared to an even higher level when Anthony Santander hit a solo home run in the 6th inning and when Austin Hays made an amazing catch in left field in the 7th.

Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers are announced to the crowd before Game 1 of ALDS playoffs at Camden Yards. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

That sound we’d almost forgotten — big, sudden, explosive — was at high playoff pitch and then some. If Orioles fans registered higher on the decibel meter than those in other playoff towns, it’s probably because of all the pent-up passions across Birdland. And then, of course, there’s the way the team came together these last two seasons: A rebuild that actually worked, produced off the backs of young players with tremendous crowd appeal and a few still-young veterans who carried the team through the wilderness.

It’s what we want to see for the whole city, the whole region — rebuilding the things that are broken, having a new generation of Baltimoreans and Marylanders lead the way and inspiring a real sense of future.

All of this energy and excitement was palpable even in the Saturday morning rain, hours before the game.

The crowd that packed into Oriole Park was robust and ready, if a little damp from the mist, and they shuffled shoulder to chest through the main concourse, breaking into choruses of “Let’s go O’s!” whenever some lad with big pipes decided it was time for a cheer.

The masses had dressed for the occasion. There was a tall man in an orange three-piece suit, a woman in a neon orange wig, plump people and thin people in such an array of orange-and-black Orioles attire you’d think the entire world of fashion had spent the last decade exclusively designing this particular line of clothing: Orioles windbreakers and hoodies, Hawaiian shirts, T-shirts, polo shirts, sweaters and player jerseys, sweatpants and orange overalls, floppy hats and an impossible variety of baseball caps. Two young men wore Orioles bucket hats with orange snorkels and goggles.

Most resplendent of all, perhaps, was the high-spirited Brian Mills of Hagerstown, clowned-up in ludicrously loose orange-black-and-blue harlequin pants and matching suspenders, purchased for the occasion at Party City. Mills wore an Adley Rutschman “I’M A HUGGER” T-shirt and topped off his head with an orange faux-’fro that was likely visible from low Earth orbit. He had carefully grease-painted his bearded face half black/half orange. His sunglasses were orange-rimmed. To finalize the ensemble, Mills wore a 2022 Orioles home run chain around his neck. He and his companion, Linda Johnston, who was dressed in more conventional Orioles fan fashion, were among the first through the gate.

Advertisement

Also there, a couple of Orioles long-timers: Allan and Vala Schwartz from Pikesville, upper deck season ticket holders since 1996 but fans many years before that. Their game day garments were well worn through the home team’s ups and downs — and more downs than ups — and Valla Schwartz sported a group of Orioles pins like battle ribbons. The Schwartzes had lined up in the mist at 9 a.m. to be in the vanguard of fans.

Everyone got an orange towel, and the sight of 46,000-plus fans waving them, in the full stands in October sunlight, provided the tableau a longtime Oriole fan lives for — that electric moment when Camden Yards fills up and roars, and Baltimore looks and feels every bit like a big-league city forever muscling to break through a wall of low expectations.

The rain tapered off, the clouds broke away, sunlight washed across Oriole Park, and everything seemed to come together perfectly for the first game of the ALDS. When the Orioles came onto the field for introductions, their uniforms never looked whiter and brighter. It was a big day for Baltimore, a big weekend in old Mobtown.

Let them watch from New York and Boston this year; they can turn their attention to other things in Toronto and Tampa. Win or lose, these precious days belong to the champion of the toughest division in Major League Baseball, the young Orioles, and their old fans and new fans and all those who make that sound we had almost forgotten.