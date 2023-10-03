Dan Rodricks: Man accused in LaPere murder had been denied parole, but was still released early. Here’s why. | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mayor Brandon Scott, second from right, and Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley last week reported that Jason Billingsley, the 32-year-old man accused of killing Baltimore entrepreneur Pava LaPere, had been arrested. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

The man accused of killing Pava LaPere, the young tech entrepreneur and CEO of EcoMap Technologies, got out of prison last year despite the view of the Maryland Parole Commission that he should remain behind the walls.

How did that happen?

Advertisement

Don’t we have a parole commission to make all the decisions about releasing violent offenders back into society?

These are questions that Marylanders, LaPere’s Baltimore friends and parents should ask state legislators because, the way I see it, there’s something wrong with a system that allowed Jason Billingsley to earn an early release without the approval of parole officials.

Advertisement

A convicted sex offender, Billingsley is being held without bail on murder and other charges in LaPere’s death as well as attempted murder and rape charges in an unrelated attack on a West Baltimore woman and man. The attacks occurred within a week of each other, according to police.

Here’s some of what we learned about Billingsley since his arrest:

In February 2015, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a first-degree sex offense that occurred two years earlier. He pleaded guilty to the charge, and the judge suspended 16 years of the sentence, leaving 14 to actually be served. The start of the sentence was set at July 11, 2013. That’s when Billingsley had been arrested and charged, and the clock started ticking on his confinement.

Seven years into his sentence, with Billingsley eligible for parole, his case came before the commission.

Assessing an eligible inmate’s suitability for release is the commission’s primary duty. Its members look at several factors, including an inmate’s emotional maturity and behavior during confinement, the likelihood that an offender will commit another crime if released, and whether — quoting the commission’s website — the offender’s parole would be “compatible with the welfare of society.”

Commissioners also get victims’ impact statements and sometimes their testimony at parole hearings.

In Billingsley’s case, one or more of these factors apparently came up negative because the commission decided that his release would not be “compatible with the welfare of society.”

That was sometime in 2020.

Advertisement

But by October 2022, Billingsley was headed back to Baltimore after serving just nine years of his sentence.

The reason: diminution credits, or “dims.”

That’s what the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services calls the credits an inmate receives for good behavior and for taking part in various programs — work, education, counseling. It’s a point system in which prison officials add up an inmate’s dims and deduct them from his or her maximum sentence to arrive at a date for the inmate’s supervised release.

And inmates can build up credits even before they go to prison, while they’re being held in a jail or a detention center.

“Maryland law allows for awarding diminution credits for time served prior to sentencing,” says LaToya Gray, who responded to my questions for DPSCS. “Billingsley was held prior to sentencing, from July 11, 2013 to Feb. 4, 2015, and was awarded good conduct, industrial and special project credits. These credits were applied to his release date.”

So were credits for Billingsley’s participation in work assignments and education programs.

Advertisement

Though its details might not be widely known, the Maryland dims system has been around for more than a century, and it was revised in recent years by the General Assembly.

A report filed in 2020 by the Department of Legislative Services called the dims system “a unique and complicated scheme” that, with recent statutory revisions, will allow some inmates to reduce by as much as 50% the length of their confinements.

My point of interest here was mentioned in the report. It compared dims with parole and called them “two distinct concepts.”

Essentially, one involves the judgment of parole commissioners with regard to an inmate’s early release, while the other appears to be a mathematical exercise.

“While diminution credits reduce an inmate’s term of confinement, in general, parole is a discretionary and conditional release from confinement determined after a hearing for an inmate,” the report said.

There’s no discretion involved in the awarding of credits and none in the release of an inmate into supervised release before their time is up, according to the report. And that’s why I asked this question: Is the dim system just about points or does anyone — a psychiatrist, psychologist or social worker — assess an inmate who has earned enough credits for early release?

Advertisement

Wouldn’t that be particularly important for an inmate who was denied parole?

I did not get a direct answer to that question, and I asked three times.

I press the point because it seems to me that more discretion is needed, not less, when it comes to evaluating a violent offender.

Dims make sense for the administration of a prison and, potentially, for the rehabilitation of an inmate. But it’s one thing for an inmate to rack up dims, another to demonstrate fitness for early release “compatible with the welfare of society.” Under the dims system, inmates score points for getting counseling, but shouldn’t a professional be involved in the final determination on fitness?

That seems to be why we have a parole system.

Commissioners and commission staff ought to be apprised of an inmate’s dims; following prison rules and participating in programs should definitely be taken into consideration. But a violent offender, especially someone convicted of sexual assault, at least ought to undergo a psychological evaluation — and pass muster with the parole commission — before being shown the prison exit.