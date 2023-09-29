Dan Rodricks: Sadness and anger at the death of Pava LaPere, who was making a difference in Baltimore | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sherrod Davis, EcoMap Technologies co-founder, looks heavenward as he recalled what his friend Pava LaPere, pictured at right, accomplished in developing their company. Hundreds gathered at the Washington Monument to honor and remember LaPere, a tech entrepreneur who was found dead Monday morning from blunt-force trauma. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

You feel stark sadness in your bones, followed by a wave of anger, when you consider all that people tell us about Pava LaPere, and all that she said, and all that she did, all that she published on social media.

“It’s been an incredible year at EcoMap,” she wrote just a month ago on LinkedIn, “from doubling our team to tripling the number of customers we serve, leading this company alongside Sherrod Davis has been both the biggest joy & wild journey.”

You sense powerful enthusiasm there, even if you never met her.

LaPere and her business partner, Davis, had developed a tech company, and she was one of those bright, energetic entrepreneurs who still made time to encourage others to take chances. Make connections, she said. Make a commitment to Baltimore, too.

She cofounded Innov8MD, a nonprofit supporting student entrepreneurs in Maryland. Startups and meetups were her thing, bringing big brains together.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome … Baltimore’s tech community to our new offices!” she wrote in an invitation to 306 W. Franklin Street, what used to be the grand Congress Hotel. “As you would expect from EcoMap, we’ll be showcasing our local culinary ecosystem: food from Mera Kitchen Collective, dessert from Cajou Creamery & drinks from Chase It Bartending. Rumor has it that we have some awesome limited edition Baltimore tech t-shirts too ;).”

And then this: “Come meet the EcoMap Team, behold hand-carved crown molding, hang out in rooms made of marble … and of course, witness the magic of Baltimore’s tech ecosystem.”

That’s the excited voice of a 26-year-old Johns Hopkins graduate who found her groove, discovered her new city and chose to build a life here.

And then …

And then you feel stark sadness in your bones when you consider what happened to Pava LaPere, her horrible death.

And that’s immediately followed by anger, that frustrating anger, that goddamn anger toward violent men who keep obstructing the road to the city’s future. Anger about suspended prison sentences. Anger that prisons do not turn more criminals into peaceful men. Anger about lawlessness, about grime and blight, about neglected neighborhoods. Anger about the inadequate staffing in public safety. Anger that, deep in the roots of this society, one of the wealthiest in the world, we still have poverty, dysfunction, untreated disorders and a thriving culture of violence. It’s not just Baltimore that suffers from all that, but this is where we live and work, this is our town, the one we care about most.

Baltimore is in permanent recovery from profound problems and seismic changes across generations. Somewhere up ahead, they tell us, we’ll turn a corner. The corner still seems far off, even with the Orioles again in first place.

Pava LaPere’s violent death is a life-changing loss for her family, of course, and that alone — parents losing a daughter this way, a brother losing a sister — brings a shudder to the soul.

There’s the loss felt by friends and by co-workers, those who benefited from her ingenuity.

And then there’s the loss felt by those who want to believe in Baltimore, who might have come to see the promise of the city life because of LaPere’s enthusiasm for it.

In August, she reported that her company had raised more money for growth: “EcoMap is proud to announce the close of our most recent investment of $3.5M, focused on the launch of our next-generation product and overhauling the customer experience.”

A photograph accompanied the post: The EcoMap team, young men and women in T-shirts and jeans, all smiling and pointing fingers at each other on the steps of 306 West Franklin, and LaPere sits with them on a granite banister. These are young techs building careers in a renovated old building, in a part of town that had become neglected for a couple of decades. These are men and women Baltimore needs, those willing to get their education here, develop a cool idea, raise capital, start up and stay and become active citizens.

“The best place in the world to change the world.”

I heard Fagan Harris say that in 2015. He was then the 28-year-old CEO of Baltimore Corps, the nonprofit he founded with Wes Moore to connect talented volunteers with organizations that work toward a better Baltimore. Moore, of course, is now governor of Maryland, Harris his chief of staff.

“The best place in the world to change the world” was a call to the conscience of people with smarts to build not only careers and portfolios but better communities, rebuild what collapsed during the previous generations. There’s a bright, promising spirit in that credo, and it informs young men and women in tech culture, in biomedical research, in health care, in teaching, in social justice, and in the arts. You sense it and see it around the city. You hate to see it held back and discouraged, or frightened away by persistent crime.

But Baltimore inflicts a lot of that on people who try to make a difference. Thankfully, most still keep trying.

Fagan Harris recognized that, said this, and I’ll leave it here:

“It is past the time to measure our city by the toughness of its people and our ability to withstand suffering and pain. Now is the time to measure ourselves by our capacity to change and to become a city, led by a new class of diverse leaders, who refuse to see potential wasted within Baltimore’s borders.”

I believe Pava LaPere would have said amen to that, even now.