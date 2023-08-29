Dan Rodricks: Taking stock of Maryland’s big horse love at state fair time | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Horses descend from a pasture at feeding time on the farm of 102-year-old Evelyn Mae Adams near Cumberland, Md. (Baltimore Sun staff)

If the many parties involved can ever reach full agreement, and if enough money can be found, Baltimore could end up with an all-new Pimlico Race Course in four or five years. Pimlico, and not Laurel Park, would end up being Maryland’s best and last year-round thoroughbred track, and the Preakness would forever be held there.

That’s how it looks right now.

The main thing Pimlico lacks is adequate room for stables and employee housing. Maybe planners could find part of the answer at the state fairgrounds in Timonium. More barns could be constructed there; maybe the half-mile track could be enlarged. (Hey, I’m not an architect, just an idea guy.) Horses could be transported as needed to Pimlico, 11 miles away.

Another suggestion: Find three locations within 25 miles of Pimlico for the required number of stables, employee housing and training and — ready for this? — three equestrian centers for the thousands of Marylanders who love horses but have nothing to do with flat track racing.

I’m talking about the growing numbers of adults and kids who trail-ride, who compete in shows or just keep horses and ponies as pets. Some take care of retired and rescued horses or visit and groom them for a little equine therapy. Some compete in rodeos, steeplechases, barrel racing, polo matches and jousting. Some just rent a horse when they want to ride one.

Many will visit the fairgrounds this weekend and next to compete for ribbons with their jumpers, hunters and draft horses.

When we come to the subject of Maryland’s horse industry, the focus is always on thoroughbred breeding and racing, Pimlico, the Preakness and the politics of keeping it all alive.

But it’s worth noting, in the midst of the state fair and our annual celebration of farm life, that many more Marylanders than you might think are engaged in some sort of horsing around.

The industry in Maryland is estimated to be valued at more than $2 billion annually. Obviously, a big chunk of that comes from thoroughbred breeding and racing. But an even larger portion comes from a mashup of equestrian activities.

There were at least 100,000 horses, representing 40 breeds, recorded in Maryland during the last comprehensive census, in 2010. Those horses were kept at some 16,000 places on thousands of acres of farmland — 88,000 of them in permanent agricultural preservation.

Some of those horse farms have been in operation for decades, through multiple generations.

I recently sat with 102-year-old Evelyn Mae Adams on her porch on the outskirts of Cumberland, in Washington County, as horses grazed under shade trees on the edge of a high pasture. Evelyn’s family has provided feed and lodging for trail horses for 50 years — she once had as many as 20 boarders — and her farm is still licensed by the state to do so.

I asked if she had mucked out stalls. “No,” she laughed. “I just paid the bills and collected the money.”

Other farms have only recently stepped into the boarding business.

Unlike the thoroughbred side, the recreational-and-teaching sector grew in recent years. Having the state certify and promote 42 “horse discovery centers,” where anyone can learn to ride, must have helped.

“The pandemic was a boon to horse businesses,” says Kim Egan, president of the Maryland Horse Council, the equine trade association. “We have broken records every year since 2020 for the number of licensed boarding and lesson barns. … More adults and kids were looking for ways to be active outdoors in a socially distanced manner, and horses are perfect for that.”

Egan says the trend is continuing.

The Maryland Horse Industry Board has licensed 800 stables for boarding, teaching, rescue operations and the rental of horses for riding. Those places account for about 14,000 horses. That figure does not include the thousands of horses, many of them retired from racing, in private barns and stables that do not require licensure.

Ross Peddicord, executive director of the board and a former racing reporter for The Sun, showed me a list of 27 farms that gave up breeding thoroughbreds and transitioned to boarding horses for recreation. Those farms remained farms — they did not become housing developments — by changing their purpose. The transition occurred over several years, a consequence of the decline of thoroughbred racing.

“When I covered racing in the 1980s, Maryland had three race tracks, 200 thoroughbred stallions, 2,000 thoroughbred foals per year and a much smaller recreational riding industry,” Peddicord says. “It has now flip-flopped, with only one racetrack in our future, 26 thoroughbred stallions and 600 thoroughbred foals annually.”

In addition to all the teaching and trail riding, the competition side of equine sports has been growing in recent years. One big advance was the move last year of the Washington International Horse Show to the Prince George’s Equestrian Center, on the grounds of the historic Marlboro racetrack. That seven-day event drew 432 horses from eight countries.

Two other major events with international appeal are held in Maryland each year. There are also nine steeplechase meets. All these events bring bucks into the state economy.

So, back to my idea: Rebuild Pimlico, create three stabling-and-training centers for thoroughbreds away from the track — preferably one in or right near Baltimore — but include in each of those places an equine center for riding lessons and shows, serving those who love horses outside of racing and exposing more Marylanders to the state’s equine culture.