Dan Rodricks: At the new Lexington Market, a perfect lemonade and an overwhelming variety of food | STAFF COMMENTARY

I love lemonade. But not too sweet. So I was leery of ordering a lemonade from Deddle’s Donuts in the new Lexington Market. Everything about Deddle’s is sweet. They make mini doughnuts. They top them with whatever their sugar-afflicted customers desire — crumbled cookies, colorful breakfast cereals, marshmallows, powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, strawberry glaze, caramel syrup. “Making the world sweeter” is the Deddle motto.

Thus my concern about the lemonade.

But I was surprised.

It was not too sweet.

It was not too tart.

It was perfect. And it came by the quart.

For $4, I received a refreshing 32-ounce lemonade. It was made from the juice of fresh lemons. They had just been squeezed in an air-powered press by Demitrius Holmes. He operated the press with noticeable pride. He shook the iced concoction with vigor. He served it in the kind of plastic container commonly used for carryout wonton soup. Holmes punched a hole in the lid for my straw. The first sip informed me that I had made a good choice.

You might be wondering why I started lunch with lemonade. I’ll tell you why: There were too many food choices. I could not make up my mind. The new Lexington Market is just like the old Lexington Market: overwhelming.

But better, brighter, smartly designed.

For one thing — and a big thing — the floor is not slanted. The gradient in the old market, from the Paca Street side to the Eutaw Street side, was 20 feet. The new market defeats the Paca-Eutaw slope with two levels and a wide staircase with stadium-style seating on either side.

So it was time for lunch. On Thursday, in the noon hour, the place was beautifully busy. There were all kinds of people, all makes and models, new and used. I counted at least two crews of young men and women in scrubs.

My companion and I entered from Eutaw Street. The first thing we saw was not edible. It was a small florist shop. It had blue roses among its offerings. To the left was a place to get shoes fixed and keys made. Around the corner, we found a place to buy a purse, jewelry, sequined hats or a wristwatch. Another place sold health and beauty products, including sea moss.

I wish those vendors luck. But we were looking for food.

For those planning a foraging foray, note: The food begins in the center hall of the lower market. It pretty much never ends.

Beware: If you enter from Eutaw, you will be faced with dessert first. It will be right in front of you, unavoidable: The Market Bakery.

They have apple fritters, black bottoms, chocolate éclairs, banana pudding, strawberry shortcake, French cheesecake, cherry cheesecake, New York cheesecake, regular cheesecake, Oreo cheesecake, strawberry crunch cake, lemon meringue pie, apple pie, snickerdoodle cake, bean pies and sweet potato pies.

Also on display under glass: Butter cookies, coconut bars, oatmeal cookies, lemon cookies, gingersnaps, lemon snaps, Berger’s almond cookies, Berger’s butter cookies and Berger’s Berger cookies.

Don’t get the impression it’s all sweet.

Most of the offerings are savory — either as prepared dishes or dishes-to-be.

Around the corner, at Buffalo Bill’s, there are fresh and smoked pork products: Pig feet, pig neck, pig ears, ribs and chops, a fat stack of sliced bacon, sausage and chitterlings.

At Brookdale Poultry, freshly butchered chicken and turkey glistened on beds of ice.

Nearby is Cho’s Seafood Garden, where we saw a can of jumbo lump Maryland crabmeat for $49.99. But there are many affordable choices, all fresh: Rockfish, red snapper, flounder, salmon, sea bass, butterfish, spot, hardhead, bluefish, white perch, mullet, tilapia, catfish and cod.

At the Sunny Side Cafe, you can get breakfast, brunch or lunch. The menu was varied and enticing. But there was too much to see, and I was not ready to order.

We went up the stairs to a second level of food: The roast turkey from Krause’s; piles of steamy noodles, rice, shrimp and vegetables from Blue Island Malaysian; Korean barbecue from DosiRock; the extraordinary ice cream from Taharka Brothers. I was glad to see Connie’s Chicken and Waffles make the move to the new market from the old one.

There were fresh salads, tacos and empanadas for sale. Young women mixed coffee concoctions at Black Acres Roastery. Ovenbird’s blueberry-and-lemon scones were sold out by noon. Customers were lined up for pizza and calzone from Trinacria’s, the new branch of the venerable Italian grocer a few blocks north on Paca Street.

Then we spotted a stall called Just Elbows 9816, offering homemade mac-and-cheese with toppings of shrimp, roast beef or vegetables. A sample convinced my lunch companion to take home an order with roast beef.

But what to have for lunch?

We spotted Sausage Master, and a menu item called “The Baltimore,” made with Polock Johnny’s sausage. It seems like PJ locations were once ubiquitous around Baltimore. There was a popular one on The Block, one in the old Lexington Market, and others. You can still find PJ’s Polish sausage served in bars and carryouts. Seeing them rotate on Sausage Master’s grill added a nice touch of nostalgia to the new market.

My lunch companion ordered “The Baltimore” smothered in onions. Me, I didn’t know what to get, other than the Deddle’s lemonade. I was too overwhelmed to eat. I’ll have to go back another day, better focused.