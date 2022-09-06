Dan Rodricks: ‘Reputational harm’? No public official I know of ever got the judicial deference Trump’s getting | COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump arrives onstage at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. A federal judge intervened on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in the investigation of Trump's handling of sensitive government records, ordering the appointment of an independent arbiter to review a trove of materials seized last month from Trump's private club and residence in Florida. (Hannah Beier for The New York Times) (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)

For the life of me, I cannot recall a federal judge ever expressing concern about “reputational harm” to any of the many public officials who were suspected of committing crimes in Maryland — or anywhere, for that matter.

There was one brief moment of sympathy offered by Judge Robert Love Taylor for the shameful situation in which then-Gov. Marvin Mandel found himself in October 1977.

“I have great sympathy for you,” said Taylor, in the southern accent he brought to Maryland from Tennessee for the Mandel corruption trial. “You have many good qualities. But I think you made some severe mistakes.”

Taylor had come from Knoxville to preside because so many judges in Baltimore had conflicts due to personal or political connections to Mandel. Taylor, a diminutive judge with a folksy style, sentenced the governor to prison for four years. Mandel immediately resigned from office. (His conviction was overturned a decade later.)

I must quickly add that Taylor’s sympathetic comments came at sentencing — several weeks after a jury had convicted Mandel of mail fraud and racketeering.

No such sympathy was expressed while Mandel was under investigation.

No such sympathy was expressed while Mandel was on trial.

In fact, such a thing, uttered by any federal judge, would have been inappropriate.

More than that, it would have been outrageous.

Any judge who expressed concern for “reputational harm” to the subject of a criminal investigation would never have been assigned to that person’s eventual trial. That judge might have been subject to reprimand or censure for misconduct or for simply bringing the judiciary into disrepute.

Avoiding conflicts, avoiding prejudicial statements — it should not be hard for any American to understand the critical importance of those things in criminal justice.

But, 45 years later, here in upside down America, we have a federal judge in Florida expressing concern for the “reputational harm” done to Donald Trump by a federal investigation. Not only that, Judge Aileen M. Cannon, of the Southern District of Florida, ordered a halt to the investigation while a special master-to- be-named-later decides whether any of the sensitive documents seized at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate fall into the category of “executive privilege.”

Amazing.

Not even Bill Barr, who served as Attorney General under Trump, thinks he has any privilege to claim. “I don’t think a special master makes sense in connection with executive privilege material,” Barr told Reuters. “If the documents are subject to executive privilege they involve official deliberations about executive actions, and by definition, those documents belong to the government.”

Until recently, I believed federal judges were among the most untouchable of jurists, whether appointed by Republican or Democratic presidents. That’s a generalization based on reporting primarily in Maryland — observing trials, listening to dozens of defense attorneys and prosecutors — since the days of the Mandel trial. That might be a limited sample, but it’s the one that shaped my opinion of the federal bench.

Things have changed. The public’s historically low regard for the Supreme Court has been years in the making, as the politicians of the American right stacked the lower courts with conservative ideologues to help achieve judicially what they fail to achieve legislatively.

So today I join the disillusioned who say only a judge appointed by Trump could make such a decision, showing outrageous deference to a man who is suspected of hoarding thousands of government documents despite demands for their return.

“Reputational harm”?

Is that even a judicial consideration?

I don’t remember any federal judge stopping the “Healthy Holly” investigation of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. In 2019, dozens of agents from the FBI and IRS searched her two homes and City Hall office. For the life of me, I can’t recall anyone expressing concern for “reputational harm,” or any federal judge intervening to stop the investigation to make sure the FBI and IRS were not confiscating extraneous material — Pugh’s medical records or personal items unrelated to her scam sales of the “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

Same with former Mayor Sheila Dixon several years earlier. One day in June 2008, state prosecutors and police spent more than seven hours inside Dixon’s house in Hunting Ridge and came out carrying boxes and folders. I don’t recall Dixon asking for an injunction to stop the investigation nor any judge expressing concern for the “reputational harm” it might have caused.

Both Pugh and Dixon did wrong and paid for it.

That’s beside the point, the point being the stomach-turning deference being shown to Trump.

I don’t see what’s “extraordinary,” to use the Florida judge’s term, about the circumstance.

It’s extraordinary because Trump is the former president?

As Samuel Gerard, the federal marshal played by Tommy Lee Jones in “The Fugitive,” says when Dr. Richard Kimball, played by Harrison Ford, claims he did not kill his wife: “I don’t care.”

I don’t care that Trump is the former president.

Especially when it comes to the law. I’m a fan, as every American should be, of the motto above the entrance to the Supreme Court: “Equal justice under law.”

I don’t see how the public can have or regain any confidence in the criminal justice system when a judge at the federal level shows such obvious deference to the country’s most audacious liar, mob-inciter and unrepentant scoundrel. Judges are supposed to serve justice, not the men who put them on the bench.

“Reputational harm”?

The only reputation being harmed here is the reputation of the federal judiciary.