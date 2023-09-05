Dan Rodricks: Bullets, bicycles and more of Baltimore’s dissonance over Labor Day weekend | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Was there ever a weekend like this?

On Friday evening, gunfire erupted in Baltimore again, this time stopping a high school football game between a private school team from Baltimore County and one of the city’s best public school teams. It was a sudden horror, traumatizing for anyone who was there, and another setback for the city.

But, about 42 hours later, we had all those guys on all those bikes: a big, international cycling event showing Baltimore and Baltimore County in full gorgeous glory, filling anyone who calls this place home with pride and maybe even hope.

We’ve experienced this surreal Baltimore dissonance before. Many times conditions were splendid and promising — a spring weekend, say, when azaleas bloomed and the Orioles swept a series at home — and yet someone somewhere decided to settle a beef with a gun. More than one holiday barbecue ended with multiple people being shot. Gunfire at a block party in Brooklyn in July left two young people dead and 28 wounded.

I can go back much further, to a night I’ve never forgotten: November 1985, a bougie event to sample wine at a Fayette Street restaurant. Just a few blocks to the east, a young police officer named Vincent Adolfo chased a drug dealer into an alley, and the drug dealer shot him. Adolfo’s death occurred near the beginning of an epoch of violence, when everything seemed to escalate — the firepower, the desperation, the senselessness of the killings.

Baltimore has been two cities for much of its history, and the city-county divide goes back many decades. Conflicting events and narratives are not new. They are common.

But this past weekend, we seemed to reach an extreme in paradox.

I call it that, though what I describe might not technically be a paradox. The dictionary says a paradox “involves two or more facts or qualities that seem to contradict each other.”

That’s not exactly what we have here, but something close: A city, or a region, that dares to be great — that, indeed, looks great from the sky, but has persistent problems on the ground.

The images of Baltimore and Baltimore County that appeared on screens during the Maryland Cycling Classic were the stuff of a civic promoter’s sweet dreams. The spectacle reminded me of my first impression of the city-county divide many years ago.

A woman who lived in Upper Fells Point was driving out to the countryside to cool off on a hot summer night. I didn’t have a car and went along. I had been in Baltimore for just a few months, but had never seen “the valley.”

Night fell fast but the moon was bright. During the drive, I had the distinct feeling of leaving the city limits, as if we were gaining altitude. The night air grew cooler and fresher, and there was a sense of beyond coming through the windows of the car.

Within minutes we had landed in a quiet place where I could smell grass and see silhouettes of horses. I found it remarkable to be able to leave a sweltering city and, in just 15 or 20 minutes, arrive in some rural paradise.

The bicycle race crossed those same borders in reverse, taking the competitors from northern Baltimore County and Prettyboy Reservoir into the heart of the city. The aerial images showed a metropolis with more trees than we thought we had, and the wide shots of the city skyline and the broad streets leading to the greeting crowds at the Inner Harbor were stunning.

Anyone watching — people who’ve never been to Baltimore, cynics who have — would feel good about what they saw. They might even question all the stories they’ve been told about Baltimore being a violent, dystopian hellhole.

But then maybe they’d come across images of football players, spectators and students scrambling for cover at Dunbar High School’s Sugar Cain Stadium as a dozen shots rang out on Friday night.

Loyola Blakefield, a Catholic boys school, had scheduled a game with Dunbar, a public school that had won a state division championship in football. Here was an effort to reach across the city-county divide. Loyola students and parents, who likely had spent little time in East Baltimore, came to watch the game and cheer for the Dons.

Then, just before the first half ended, there were shots in the street, a 12-year-old boy wounded, and chaos followed on the football field. People from both the city and county were terrorized. I spoke to one who was still wrestling on Monday with the trauma from Friday.

Was the shooting a reflection of city life? Yes. Homicides and shootings are down in Baltimore, but there are still too many guns and too many young people, among others, using them.

For those of us who live in Baltimore or nearby, the frequent shootings — and especially one at a public event — undercut hopes that the city can turn a corner and reach the great potential we’ve been talking about for years.

But there’s something else: The uniquely American worry that a mass shooting can take place any time, anywhere. That’s something we all live with now, no matter where we go or where we’re from.

It not only diminishes your sense of safety but your sense of freedom to come and go as you like, across the city-county line or anywhere in Baltimore, like all those guys on all those bikes.