Dan Rodricks: ‘We cannot have a thriving Maryland if Baltimore is unhealthy,’ says Wes Moore | COMMENTARY

Hoping to conduct interviews with both major party candidates for governor, I started with the Democrat, Wes Moore. We met Monday afternoon, when the air temperature reached 92 degrees, causing 19 Baltimore public schools to close early because they lacked air conditioning. The fact that, in the nation’s wealthiest state, the air conditioning of public schools is still incomplete gave Moore a way into an answer to my first question. (Some questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.)

Why are you running for governor?

I realized that if we aren’t actually fixing the systems that continue to cause challenges, then we are just going to repeatedly find ourselves cleaning up the debris from broken systems. Today we have kids being let out at noon because there’s no AC in schools. This is stupid. I just think, at some point, you realize we have a generational moment to address generational challenges. People are tired of the incrementalism of so many of the policies we have in place. … Our families deserve more urgency.

When did you decide to run?

I started thinking about it in the early part of 2021. I was really proud of the work I was doing before, [as CEO] with the Robin Hood Foundation, one of the largest poverty fighting organizations in the country. I knew that it was time to do something different after four and a half years, and I wanted to continue a career in public service.

I’m curious why you didn’t run for mayor of Baltimore in 2016 or 2020?

I love Baltimore with everything in me. While it was humbling to get the encouragement, it just didn’t feel right at that moment. Back in ‘16, part of it was just family, a very young family at that time. I look back at 2020, and I was firmly rooted in the work I was doing at Robin Hood and felt we were making good progress. We had just started making investments in Baltimore; we had just built out initiatives to address the racial wealth gap. … And being mayor of Baltimore, you need support, you need allies, and the mayor has not had one over the last eight years.

So that brings us to Governor Hogan. He’s had high approval ratings his entire time in Annapolis. He must have done something right. What do you think that was?

I appreciate the fact that Larry Hogan has called out this MAGA stuff from Jump Street. There are a lot of people who are not just along for the ride, but who are accelerating it. I will always applaud that he called this for what it was. [Hogan] has been very clear about [Republican gubernatorial candidate] Dan Cox — that this man is dangerous, that his ideology is dangerous, that he’s an ideologue, not an executive.

But what about Hogan’s initiatives — public schools starting after Labor Day, a third span of the Bay Bridge, the expansion of Interstate 270?

None of that has happened. The Purple Line is about a billion and a half dollars overrun and five years late. The Red Line is dead. Nothing has happened on 270.

So you give Hogan credit for being a reasonable Republican and Never Trumper?

In Maryland, that matters, and I think we’re going to see that in the general election. Between myself and Dan Cox, there’s a real choice to be made. This is not a MAGA state, not a Donald Trump state.

You mentioned the Red Line, a Baltimore light rail project Hogan killed in 2015. Would you revive that project?

If you look at [American Rescue Plan Act funds] and look at transportation infrastructure bills, we literally have billions on board that’s earmarked towards transportation. We also have a chance to use leveraged capital, and that means utilization of private capital to be able to ensure that you have the capital for infrastructure and the build but also for the sustainability. That is a generational opportunity that we have. And so, yes, [the Red Line] is a core priority. If you want to get economic momentum going you need to be able to move people to employment.

What do you see as the governor’s role with the city?

If you look at when Baltimore has actually been in good eras, one of the most important things to look at isn’t necessarily who was the mayor. It’s actually important to look at who was the governor. The last time Baltimore was under 200 [annual] homicides, it was not when [Martin] O’Malley was mayor, it was when he was governor. The governor matters because so many of the bills that support public safety will actually happen in the governor’s office. A third of violent crime taking place here is being done by people in violation of parole or probation. No mayor is responsible for that; that’s the governor’s responsibility, that’s the Division of Parole and Probation, and we have [more than 100] vacancies in DPP right now. The state could put state resources on loan and decrease the workload of our homicide detectives. That would increase the closure rate and make streets safer.

Name me a state in this country that is clicking on all cylinders [while] that state’s largest city is unhealthy. There is none. We cannot think that we’re going to move as a state when every time we talk about Baltimore it’s with disdain. We cannot have a thriving Maryland if Baltimore is unhealthy.