Dan Rodricks: Two trends brighten Brandon Scott’s chances for re-election as Baltimore’s mayor | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Brandon Scott, then the Baltimore City Council president, and former Mayor Sheila Dixon were rivals in the mayoral election of 2020. (Baltimore Sun staff)

Did Sheila Dixon really say she has no knowledge of a political action committee that is supporting her in a possible fourth candidacy for mayor of Baltimore?

Why say that?

Advertisement

Why deny knowledge of the Better Baltimore PAC to Sun reporter Emily Opilo when the former mayor could have gone with something like this: “I am aware of the PAC and appreciate it, but I really have not been involved with those folks.”

That would have sounded a little more — what’s the word? — honest.

Advertisement

And honesty is what Dixon needs if she decides to run again.

Most Baltimore voters have two memories of her: Being an effective mayor from 2007 until 2010, and being forced to leave office in a tawdry scandal involving gift cards.

It has been 13 years since she resigned. If she wants to be mayor again, she has to hope more voters are finally willing to give her another chance, as many already have, evidenced by the mayoral election results of 2016 and 2020. More importantly, she has to hope that sufficient numbers of Baltimoreans have second thoughts about the man who defeated her in the last primary.

That would be Mayor Brandon Scott.

At 39, he’s 30 years younger than Dixon, unindicted and working hard at the toughest job in Maryland.

Scott beat Dixon by 3,145 votes in 2020. But that was in a crowded Democratic primary.

Straight up against Dixon in 2024 — assuming no other well-financed candidate makes a run — would Scott win?

Held tomorrow, the election could go either way.

Advertisement

But the primary is not until May, giving Scott more time to make a case for a second term. If current trends hold until spring — and Dixon doesn’t receive huge donations from the Sinclair Broadcasting family — Scott will be tough to beat.

Homicides are finally headed down, and significantly. As of Friday, there were 50 fewer homicides in the city than at this point last year. It’s possible 2023 will end with under 300 murders for the first time since 2014. Nonfatal shootings are down from last year, too.

The mayor pushed holistic violence intervention programs. But, even if the decrease in violence turns out to have had nothing to do with that strategy, Scott gets to take credit. It’s a mayoral prerogative.

The other trend in Scott’s favor is a significant drop in citizen complaints about boys and young men with squeegees and spray bottles. Squeegee workers were a flash point for motorists, urban and suburban, who saw their presence on city streets as a nuisance or, worse, a symbol of lawlessness.

Nowadays, you hardly hear a peep about it.

Scott, his chief administrative officer, Faith Leach, and several community collaborators took a holistic approach to this issue, too. As a result, the public sees fewer squeegee workers, and complaints about them are way down, as are crimes related to squeegees. In addition, the mayor’s office says more than 150 squeegee workers now have mentors, four went back to school and 40 have found jobs.

Advertisement

If those trends hold, Scott gets credit for taking the fire out of that particular flash point.

And, by virtue of being the incumbent, Scott will benefit from Orioles success, Ravens success, Harborplace finally getting serious attention toward a makeover, a thriving new Lexington Market, a newly renovated CFG Bank Arena, the opening of recreation centers (rather than the closing of them) and, though it’s received little attention, a 10% decrease in the number of vacant houses in the city.

The question is: Will voters see all this? The city has been denigrated for so long, some will find it hard to believe that anything positive is happening in Baltimore with Scott as mayor.

He’s aware of that. “We have to continue to show people that we can get out of this echo chamber of everything in the city is bad,” he said in an interview on Friday.

I ask around and hear criticisms: Scott took a couple of high-profile actions without lining up support, showing a lack of political savvy; he hasn’t emphasized job growth enough; and he had too much turnover in staff. Among those who did not last: Justin Mitchell, Scott’s DPW director, resigned after less than two years. During Mitchell’s time, DPW detected an outbreak of E. coli in part of the drinking water system — and poorly handled the public communications about it — and the state had to intervene to stop pollution from the city’s Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. The department also took heat for a reduced recycling collection that still has not returned to a weekly schedule.

And, if you get around the city, you still see too much graffiti and too much trash.

Advertisement

But here is the question voters will have to ask themselves should Dixon or any other candidate with name recognition and/or money get into the race: Would Baltimore be better off with someone other than Brandon Scott in charge?

Unseating Scott and electing someone new would give Baltimore its sixth mayor in 14 years. Maybe the citizens of this city are sick of all that change. Maybe they’d like to give the young mayor a few more years to see if the city can turn a corner.

Dixon was always a strong campaigner, and she’s remembered as an effective if flawed mayor. There are older voters who would like to bring her back. But if the trends I’ve described continue into spring, Scott should be tough to beat.