Dan Rodricks: The Maryland congressman who voted to keep slavery and committed treason | STAFF COMMENTARY

Benjamin Gwinn Harris, who served in Congress from southern Maryland during the Civil War, is the subject of a book by Joshua E. Kastenberg, professor at the University of New Mexico School of Law. (McFarland & Co.)

I finally settled a long curiosity about American history: Did any member of Congress from Maryland vote against the 13th Amendment to the Constitution? The 13th Amendment abolished slavery in 1865, in the final months of the Civil War.

I’ve wondered about this for a while, but more recent history — the 2020 presidential election and the loser’s bogus claims that it was stolen, insurrection against the national government, regressive rulings of the Supreme Court, Donald Trump’s indictments, the Orioles climb to first place in the American League East — created distractions.

But I returned to the question recently and came up with the answer: Yes, Benjamin Gwinn Harris, a white-hot racist, voted against the 13th Amendment. He was a member of the House of Representatives from Southern Maryland, and he had owned slaves. He voted “nay” on Jan. 31, 1865, when the question was called in the House. The amendment passed, 119-56.

Harris, a Democrat, was the only member of the Maryland delegation to oppose abolition. The state’s four other representatives — and I’m glad to name them: John Creswell, Edwin Webster, Henry Davis and Francis Thomas — were all Unionists who voted for the amendment.

The Senate had approved the amendment in April 1864. One Maryland senator, Reverdy Johnson, voted for it; the other, Thomas Holliday Hicks, abstained. (Hicks was a former Maryland governor who, while opposing abolition, had kept the state from seceding from the union.)

Benjamin Gwinn Harris actually voted to keep slavery.

But his vote against the 13th Amendment, as a representative of a border state during the Civil War, was not his only achievement in awfulness.

Harris was a vocal supporter of slavery and the secession of the southern states. He opposed the war to preserve the union. He was censured for praying on the House floor for a Confederate victory.

Harris was such a supporter of the Southern cause that a book about him, published in 2016, is entitled, “A Confederate in Congress.”

The subtitle, “The Civil War Treason Trial of Benjamin Gwinn Harris,” opens the door to a larger story, a moment in history that the book’s author, Joshua E. Kastenberg, rescued from obscurity: Harris was found guilty of treason by a military court for, among other things, giving “aid and comfort” to an enemy by allowing Marylanders who were fighting for the Confederacy, along with a Confederate official, to stay at his house in St. Mary’s County.

“Harris was an unabashed supporter of the Confederacy,” Kastenberg writes, “an outspoken proponent of slavery and racial superiority, and he voted against every bill to increase the size of the Army, raise revenue, or in any way boost the chances of a Union victory. He was, in short, the only ‘Confederate’ serving in the federal government.”

Before voters in what was then Maryland’s 5th District sent him to Congress, Harris was an attorney who practiced in St. Mary’s County. He also served in the Maryland House of Delegates in the 1830s.

He and many of his peers, writes Kastenberg, “insisted that slavery and racial codes were constitutionally sound and therefore required in the law. Indeed, the legal codes which subjugated African Americans were, to these men, necessary to preserve a natural order.”

That is, of course, white superiority.

Harris not only fought to keep slavery here but he petitioned the state legislature to re-enslave thousands of freed Blacks. He and other slave owners feared that a rising population of freed Blacks would influence more slaves to rebel or run away.

“As a well-known orator,” Kastenberg writes, “Harris became a spokesman for the petitioning slave-owners and argued that the state’s freedmen either had to be forced northward, deported to Liberia or re-enslaved within two years.”

The re-enslavers held a convention in Baltimore in 1859, but their movement died. According to Kastenberg, there were 25,000 freed Blacks and fewer than 3,000 slaves in the city at the time. Freed blacks worked as laborers and artisans; they contributed mightily to the city’s economy. Baltimore’s white residents had no interest in re-enslavement, nor did Marylanders in the western part of the state. “Although abolitionists were hardly politically powerful,” Kastenberg writes, “the majority of Marylanders would simply not tolerate the radical concept of re-enslavement.”

That did not stop Harris from maintaining his primary focus — the disenfranchisement of Blacks in Maryland before, during and after the Civil War.

While hundreds of constituents in the Southern Maryland counties twice elected him to Congress, Unionists in Baltimore burned him in effigy, and Harris made few friends in Washington.

He went on trial for treason in May 1865. According to Kastenberg, the military court found Harris guilty, sentenced him to three years in prison and prohibited him from ever serving in office again, though the latter penalty had no basis in law at the time.

Harris went to a cell in the Old Capitol Prison, now the site of the Supreme Court building. Offered release if he would swear loyalty to the Union, Harris refused. He stayed in prison until President Andrew Johnson affirmed the guilty verdict but ordered his release a few weeks later. Johnson invited Harris to dinner. Harris refused.

After leaving Washington, Harris lived out the next 30 years at his home near Leonardtown. Throughout that time, Kastenberg found, Democrats in Southern Maryland urged him to run for Congress again. He refused, no doubt to the great benefit of Maryland, the nation and humanity.