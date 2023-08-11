Dan Rodricks: Drew Hawkins and the mission to school pro athletes on money | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Drew Hawkins, founder and president of edyoucore, at his home in Pasadena. After a long career in wealth management, Hawkins founded edyoucore to bring financial literacy to professional athletes and entertainers (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The athlete, a Philadelphia Eagles player in his mid-20s, slumped in a chair next to his wife. “He’s about to get a second contract and we don’t have our financial affairs in order,” the wife said. “We have money. We make a lot of money. We spend a lot of money. And we need help.”

Drew Hawkins, in the midst of a robust career in wealth management with Morgan Stanley, sat across from the couple, holding a pen and a yellow legal pad. The wife had asked for the meeting in hopes of getting advice from an expert. Hawkins started directing questions to the football player — nothing exotic, just simple questions about his contract with the Eagles, his income, investments, savings, expenses and charitable contributions.

“I don’t know,” the football player answered. “You need to ask my agent.”

“I don’t know,” he said again and again. “I don’t know. You need to ask my agent.”

After several minutes of this, Hawkins put down his pen.

“With all due respect, we need to stop,” he told the player. “You should be embarrassed that you can’t answer the basic questions that I’m asking you because, when your career is over, more than likely you’re not going to ever have a need for an agent. And this is your money. You’re not long for this sport. You need to make the best of it and make sure that you understand what’s happening and that you’re not being ripped off.”

At that, the athlete sat up and started listening.

Hawkins recalls that meeting, nearly 30 years ago, as the moment an idea became “stuck in my craw” and lodged in his brain: One day in the future he would devote time to helping young professional athletes understand how money works and how to best manage their millions.

That day arrived a few years ago.

After a long career as an executive with one of the world’s largest investment banks — and establishing Morgan Stanley’s multibillion-dollar sports and entertainment division — Hawkins created a Maryland-based consultancy, called edyoucore, to help well-paid athletes avoid becoming the protagonists in financial horror stories.

Reports abound of football and basketball players, singers and movie stars losing fortunes and blaming former agents, business managers and financial advisors for their losses. One such case even involved a former broker for Morgan Stanley in the years after Hawkins left to start edyoucore.

“Billions of dollars have been squandered,” Hawkins says. “Everybody likes to talk about generational wealth. But you’ve got so many players who had money who now can’t even sustain themselves. And so this, for me, is an opportunity to come in and fix something that’s been broken for years, to be a disrupter and really challenge and change the system.”

The system, says Hawkins, assumes that professional athletes know little about money except how to spend it, that they have no interest in becoming financially literate, and that they gladly defer decision-making to agents, advisors and business managers.

That’s what Hawkins wants to change by getting in front of athletes, individually or in presentations to NFL and NBA teams, with his message: “You don’t need to be a financial guru. We want you to have a financial adviser. We want you to have a competent CPA. We want you to have a good agent. But we also want you to understand that you’re the CEO, they all work for you. And [finance] shouldn’t be a foreign language.”

Hawkins grew up in Catonsville and graduated from Mount St. Joseph High School and the University of Delaware. He drew on his experiences at Morgan Stanley to establish edyoucore in 2019. He formed a team of financial coaches and consultants, including former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott, a man with a personal story to tell about the wise handling of money for life after football.

The Ravens have bought into the edyoucore mission, Hawkins says, and he expects other NFL teams to embrace his program this year. The company is working primarily with NBA teams, some WNBA teams, and their players. Here’s how Hawkins makes his pitch:

“As a basketball player, you are different from my next door neighbor, who’s a doctor. You’ve got a limited amount of time that you’re going to play. There are things that need to happen for you that are different from this physician, who is more than likely going to be practicing for 30, 40 years. [Physicians] are going to have 10 years to make dumb mistakes with their money. A lot of times those physicians aren’t educated about how money works, but they can make mistakes for 10 or 15 years because they’ve got another 25 or 35 years to make that back up.”

The 22-year-old power forward, on the other hand, has only a limited time to make big money, with less room for error.

So edyoucore offers them education and an audit of their finances aimed at getting athletes to understand that crazy amounts of money, earned in their 20s, do not insulate them from the fraud or financial malpractice that can lead to bankruptcy in their 40s.

It seems that warning has been around for years and yet edyoucore still tracks horror stories about athletes and entertainers losing big money.

“My company really should not exist,” Drew Hawkins says, “because this problem should have been figured out and dealt with a long time ago.”