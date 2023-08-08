Dan Rodricks: A victory for West Baltimore neighbors, help for the burned-out Allens, and adressing elder fraud | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Opponents of a fast-food drive-thru in West Baltimore huddled in March 2021 across from the corner lot, presently the site of a car repair shop, proposed for the restaurant. (Baltimore Sun staff)

Time for updates on three stories that first appeared in this column, starting with the battle in West Baltimore over a proposed fast-food restaurant that nearby residents opposed with a passion.

This goes back to March 2021, when about a dozen amiable but highly committed Baltimoreans surrounded me on the median at Gwynns Falls Parkway and Tioga Parkway, near Mondawmin Mall, to express their displeasure with the idea.

The owner of the lot on the northwestern corner wanted to replace an automotive repair shop that had been there for years with a fast-food restaurant with a drive-through.

The local residents hated that plan.

The intersection was already too busy, they argued, and there was data to back that up: Maryland State Police records showed that 303 traffic accidents had occurred within 300 meters of Tioga and Gwynns Falls over the previous five years — 51 of them within 20 meters of the intersection. Five of the crashes resulted in serious injuries; one accident was fatal.

The neighbors were particularly concerned about vehicles backing up on Gwynns Falls, as drivers wait to place their orders at the drive-through window, and with the effect of extra traffic on little kids walking to nearby Gwynns Falls Elementary School.

The city’s Board of Municipal and Zoning Appeals listened to the neighbors’ concerns but still approved the plan. A Baltimore Circuit Court judge upheld the decision to allow the drive-through. However, the neighbors did not give up the fight. Attorney Tom Minton took their case to the Appellate Court of Maryland, and last month the court ruled in favor of the neighbors. The court, in sending the case back to the city, essentially agreed that the zoning board should have taken residents’ concerns about traffic and safety more seriously.

Suggestions: Instead of spending more money on litigation, maybe the owner and developer ought to come up with a different idea. Why not fix up the car repair shop, give it a little more curb appeal? The neighbors would like that.

Or, if the owner insists on a different use for the corner lot, how about a coffee shop, or an ice cream shop? How about a florist or a produce stand? The last thing Baltimore needs — the last thing the world needs — is another place that sells 900-calorie hamburgers to people sitting in cars, burning gas, creating more carbon emissions and contributing to climate change.

Plus, the neighbors around Gwynns Falls and Tioga hate the fast-food drive-through idea. It’s foolish to fight the same battle again.

Update: Adriane and Arthur Allen

Efforts are underway to help the Allens get back into their home on 28th Street in the Harwood neighborhood. A fire in June left the rowhouse uninhabitable, and the Allens did not have homeowner insurance. (While insurance is commonly required by lenders, apparently no state requires homeowners to buy it. According to insurance-related sources, from 5% to 7% of people who own their homes outright — that is, without a mortgage — are uninsured.)

Representatives of three Baltimore nonprofits — Jubilee Baltimore, Neighborhood Housing Services and the St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center — and the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development are working with the Allens to determine their next steps.

Several people have contributed to the GoFundMe site created to help the family; as of Tuesday morning, $9,785 had been donated. But that’s just a fraction of what the Allens will need to repair their house, according to Charlie Duff, president of Jubilee Baltimore, the nonprofit developer and rebuilder of homes for thousands of people over the last 40-plus years. For starters, Jubilee has committed to replacing the roof on the Allens’ house.

“We appreciate everyone who has reached out to us,” says Adriane Allen.

Update: Elder fraud

Last year, I reported on Myrle Bratcher’s loss of $175,000. She was the victim of elder fraud. Some still-unknown predator gained access to her checkbook and cashed a big check in New York City while Mrs. Bratcher, in her late 80s, resided in a retirement community in Carroll County.

Mrs. Bratcher’s attorneys believe the two banks involved in the matter should have taken better care to protect her from fraud. The case went to arbitration, as required under Mrs. Bratcher’s agreement with her bank. (When consumers get a credit card or checking account, most sign away the right to sue and agree only to settle financial disputes in an arbitration process.)

While the parties have reached an agreement to settle the case, we might never know the details of the Bratcher arbitration; results of such proceedings are subject to nondisclosure agreements.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen thinks the arbitration requirement needs to go, and he’s pointed to Myrle Bratcher as an example of a victim who should be allowed to sue her bank. “Consumers who are ripped off by big banks or corporations should be able to seek fair redress, but they are stripped of their right to their day in court by forced arbitration requirements that are buried deep in the fine print of purchase agreements,” Van Hollen said at a Senate hearing.

An effort by Van Hollen and other Senate Democrats to abolish forced arbitration clauses did not advance last year, but there are plans to introduce the measure again.

Meanwhile, over in the House, Rep. Kweisi Mfume has sponsored a bill to require financial institutions to establish phone lines specifically dedicated to older Americans, to help them resolve billing errors and address credit fraud.

Good.