Dan Rodricks: Devoted for decades to Baltimore’s needy, Esther Reaves helped thousands | COMMENTARY

Esther Reaves, who once served as executive director of the Midtown Churches Community Association, devoted her life to Baltimore's neediest. (Baltimore Sun staff)

Esther Reaves made the most of her time on Earth, not by accumulating wealth, building skyscrapers or sending rockets into space. She devoted her life to helping people mired in poverty, people who were sick, hungry, lonely and homeless. She found her calling in the Gospel of Matthew: “I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. … I was a stranger and you invited me in.”

She helped thousands of people who were at a low point in their lives. Whether today they are basking in sunlight or still living on the edge of night, Esther touched them in some good way.

When I received news of her recent death, at age 92, I recalled being in Esther’s benevolent presence many times. Most memorable was the day in 1983 when she went scrounging for the makings of a Thanksgiving dinner for people who would otherwise not have one.

Esther drove a giant red 1970 Cadillac Coupe deVille to pick up groceries and supplies for Manna House, the soup kitchen she directed in midtown Baltimore. She liked that old Caddy because the trunk and backseat were vast open spaces.

We drove to destinations in the city and Baltimore County to get whatever was available from churches, restaurants, a bakery and a service club — frozen turkeys, packages of bread, canned vegetables and fruit, instant mashed potatoes and eggs, paper plates and cups. We stuffed the Caddy to the dome light with donations. That Thanksgiving, more than 200 people, including children, had a holiday banquet because of Esther and her devoted volunteers.

And that went on year after year.

Esther was among several city angels I got to know, starting in the 1980s, when more and more men and women started showing up at Baltimore soup kitchens and shelters — Bea Gaddy’s emergency food center, Viva House, Beans and Bread, Paul’s Place, Our Daily Bread, the Franciscan Center.

Some of the needy had been released from mental health institutions and prisons. Some had drug addictions. Some had been evicted from their apartments or rooms. Many were just lost.

Esther and her volunteers, operating under the auspices of the Midtown Churches Community Association, helped them find their way to a bowl of soup or a cot for the night.

When the association opened Manna House for daily meals at Calvert Street and North Avenue, people flocked to it. Later, Esther moved the operation into a building near 25th and Greenmount. For the next 28 years, she developed and ran programs that offered meals, a safe place to sleep, clothing, a health checkup and help in navigating the social services system.

She did that work until she was 80, and retired from it only reluctantly.

Born Esther Marie Ross during the Great Depression, she grew up 60 miles from Baltimore, in a house with neither electricity nor plumbing near Emmitsburg in Frederick County. Her mother, Ethel, was a practical nurse who grew food for the family and raised chickens. Her father, Herbert Ross, worked at the convent at Mount St. Mary’s, walking six miles each way.

Esther and her sister, Helen, followed their mother into nursing, and that’s what brought Esther to Baltimore — a job at the old North Charles General Hospital. She married Earl Reaves in 1954. They had a daughter and three sons, and adopted a fourth boy in 1970.

“Esther and Earl opened their home to numerous people over the years,” says a biography provided by her family, “and it was normal for people to stay for a time until they got back on their feet or come over for a meal when they had nothing to eat at home.”

Esther became deeply involved in the efforts of local churches to fill the gaps in services offered to people who had little income and lived in public housing, substandard housing or no housing at all. The deinstitutionalization of people with mental disorders and developmental disabilities added to the numbers of adults living in the streets. Esther applied for grants and asked for donations, and with the help of many, MCCA started doing outreach to people with AIDS, to sex workers and to more homeless families.

Esther had strong opinions about wealth, class and poverty in the U.S., especially when politicians cut taxes of the rich while reducing the nation’s social safety net.

“What distresses me,” she said during the Reagan years and echoed many other times, “is we’re seeing an upswing of need while we’re seeing a downswing in funding.”

She had no patience for people who ridiculed poor people as low-lifes who refused to work. Most of the people who came to Esther for help over the years were elderly and on fixed income or disabled physically or impaired mentally or the working poor or people who had been unable to find full-time jobs.

Once, when asked why people keep coming to Manna House, she said, “They’re poor.”

That might seem simplistic or an excuse for someone’s lack of ambition. But, because of what she learned over the years, Esther knew that, while poverty should never be deemed a permanent condition, it’s a lot harder to escape than many Americans believe.

There will be a memorial service for her on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. at Lovely Lane United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to Manna House in Esther’s good name.