Dan Rodricks: Hard recovery from a fire for the Allens of Baltimore’s 28th Street | COMMENTARY

Adriane and Arthur Allen visit their burned-out house on 28th Street in Baltimore. "I miss my home," Arthur Allen says. (Baltimore Sun staff)

Arthur Allen misses his house, so he pays a visit every day. He takes three buses from his current residence, his brother’s home in Northeast Baltimore, to 29th Street and Greenmount Avenue. Then he walks to his burned-out rowhouse on 28th Street and sits on the porch.

“I miss my house,” he said Thursday during rush hour.

His wife, Adriane, in the scrubs she wears on the job at Johns Hopkins Hospital, got off a shuttle bus and joined us on the porch. She fished through a shopping bag full of documents for the Baltimore City Fire Department’s incident report. She gave me a copy, along with an ominous letter from a neighbor’s insurance company.

“You want to see the inside?” Arthur asked.

I pulled on the front door handle, and we went into the two-story brick house, built in the middle of a group in 1920. The Allens — he’s 65, she’s 63 — bought the place in 1988 and have owned it outright for most of that time.

“I had a 15-year mortgage,” Arthur says. “Paid it off in 11.”

The inside of the house was dark and still smelled of smoke from the fire in June. The damage was immediately obvious — charred kitchen, charred and water-damaged second floor, busted-out windows, a dining room ceiling that looks as if it could collapse at the touch. Arthur salvaged some chairs and other items and stacked them in the dining room.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Kevin Cartwright, communications officer for the city fire department.

The incident report says the blaze started in the rear yard, possibly in “light vegetation,” then quickly spread to a deck and the back of the house, then to a second-floor bedroom.

It happened on Sunday, June 11. Adriane was enjoying a summer evening on the front porch when a neighbor ran up and told her the house was on fire.

The fire damaged some neighboring houses, but left the Allen home uninhabitable. Those who were living with the couple — their son and his three children, as well as a homeless teenager the Allens had taken in — are scattered to relatives’ homes and a motel.

And it’s hard to see how that situation will improve anytime soon. The house was not insured. That means, of course, there are no funds for temporary accommodations or repairs, and the Allens have exhausted their savings.

When I asked Adriane why she did not have homeowner’s insurance, her answer was a list; she rattled off various maintenance projects she and Arthur had paid for over the years. In addition to their monthly bills, they help their children and grandchildren with their expenses. The Allens didn’t have enough cash for insurance premiums.

Their household income consists of Arthur’s Social Security check and Adriane’s take-home pay from her job as a medical research assistant at Hopkins. She’s been employed at the hospital for 15 years.

The Allens are not alone among the uninsured. While most mortgage holders require a purchaser to get and keep homeowner’s insurance, it’s not required by Maryland law. Some people can’t afford it; others take the risk they won’t need it.

In some parts of the country, insurance companies have stopped writing new policies, and rates are rising because of the effects of climate change and because of the increased cost of building materials.

Did climate change contribute to the Allens’ fire? Sounds like a stretch, but I note this line from the investigator’s report: “It must be mentioned that the entire area has been without any precipitation in several weeks. All vegetation is extremely dead and dry.”

City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, who lives a few blocks from the Allens, says theirs is the second case of a burned-out, uninsured homeowner she’s encountered in recent months. The city and state, she says, need to look at the issue of rising insurance rates and consider some form of help for people who can’t afford the premiums. In the city, modest-income families struggle to keep up with bills, household maintenance and annual property taxes.

In the meantime, one of Adriane Allen’s co-workers at Hopkins, Mary Rykiel, set up a GoFundMe site to help raise money for the family. As of Friday, nearly $6,000 had been donated toward a published goal of $50,000.

Let me try something else here.

A couple of years ago, I appealed to Hopkins-educated billionaire Michael Bloomberg to donate $1 billion to Baltimore Community Lending. That way, BCL, a certified community development financial institution, could expand its great mission to help more low-income people start businesses or become homeowners.

I didn’t hear back. But I’ll try again:

Mr. B: Forbes says you’re now the 7th richest guy in the world, with a net worth of $94 billion. How about throwing a little love this way? Imagine hundreds of Bloomberg Homes, vacants made livable and affordable, and small businesses and storefronts sprouting up in neighborhoods that have been neglected for decades.

How about it? Help BCL help Baltimore, with a side loan to Adriane and Arthur Allen so they can rebuild the house they miss, reunite their family, help their neighbors and buy some homeowner’s insurance.

What say you?