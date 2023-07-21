Dan Rodricks: The Baltimore squeegee tragedy is that we didn’t act sooner COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Becky Reynolds (left) Trey Tomaschko, Shannon Reynolds and attorney Thiru Vignarajah exit the Clarence Mitchell Courthouse Monday morning as jury selection got underway in the trial of a 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing Timothy Reynolds at Conway and Light Streets last year. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

In a marble-lined courtroom in the grand old courthouse on North Calvert Street, a Baltimore Circuit Court jury hears a story that makes the list of the most tragic in the city’s modern history.

It’s about a middle-aged man — a husband, father of three, an engineer with a degree from the city’s most prestigious university — shot to death after swinging a baseball bat at a group of young squeegee workers last summer.

A teenage boy is being tried as an adult for shooting him.

The shooting happened at Conway and Light streets but, more broadly, at the confluence of forces that have affected Baltimore for decades — race, class, crime, poverty, fear, anger — and the frustrations many of us feel about the city’s long struggles.

The defendant, who is Black, arrives for trial in handcuffs and chains, and that on any day is a tragic sight. (The Sun does not use his name because he’s a minor.)

The victim, Timothy Reynolds, was white; he appears to the jury in autopsy photographs, a horrible thing to behold.

I listened to prosecution testimony for a few hours on Thursday, and was struck by the attempts of the defense attorneys, Warren Brown and J. Wyndal Gordon, to shift the jury’s attention onto the victim. By emphasizing Reynold’s actions with the bat and by showing photographs of the numerous tattoos on his body — “Hatred is a potent ally and an insatiable master,” one of them said — Gordon tried to neutralize jury sympathy for the victim.

Brown has been an aggressive defender of accused murderers, robbers and drug dealers since the 1980s. I’ve seen him in action many times. He’s skilled at introducing thoughts and theories that jurors should probably not hear.

Brown used this tactic Thursday, suggesting repeatedly to lead detective John Amato that Baltimore police had made little effort to determine what motivated Reynolds to park his SUV, pick up a baseball bat and walk across the 10 lanes of Light Street to confront the squeegee workers.

Each time, Amato replied that his priority was finding the killer, and while the detective held firm to that line, Brown still managed to insinuate that homicide detectives had failed to determine if the shooting of Reynolds was justified. Amato insisted that evidence from videos and witnesses convinced him the shooting was a homicide — and not a matter of self-defense.

I’ve observed court proceedings hundreds of times over the years and heard prosecutors object when fast-talking attorneys lead witnesses into hearsay, speculation or irrelevance. Usually, there’s a brief pause as the prosecutor looks to the presiding judge to either sustain or overrule the objection. Sometimes a judge might ask a lawyer to explain the objection.

That did not happen during the cross-examination of Detective Amato. Brown kept firing off questions, despite objections by the prosecutor and with virtually no acknowledgment of Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer’s rulings sustaining or overruling them. He just kept going.

It must have been confusing for some of the jurors to hear, in rapid-fire succession, a provocative or even prejudicial question from Brown, followed by “Objection!” from the prosecutor and “Sustained” from the judge, followed by another snappy question from Brown, with hardly a breathe between any of those things.

Brown and Gordon made a lot of intriguing points. We will soon see what effect that had, if any, on the jury.

Testimony did not provide all the answers we’ve been looking for, starting with what motivated Reynolds to confront the squeegee kids. One of them had a gun; the prosecution says it’s the teenage boy seated at the trial table, and while there appears to be convincing evidence against him, there seems to be room for reasonable doubt, too.

But I’m not as interested in the legal competition as in the larger questions this case imagines. Please pardon the rhetorical:

What if the shooter hadn’t had a gun?

What if the kids didn’t need to squeegee?

What if their families were better off and not stressed about money? What if there were more good-paying jobs throughout the city?

What if the city schools performed better, turning out far more graduates who could succeed in college or in apprenticeships for the skilled trades?

What if more people had stayed in the city over the last three decades?

What if city leaders had been more ambitious about expanding the tax base, convinced more businesses to locate here and recruited more investors to fix up vacant homes?

And what if the mayor’s Squeegee Collaborative, the group that formed after the tragedy at Conway and Light to find ways to get squeegee kids off the streets, had been in place years ago? Mayor Brandon Scott took a lot of heat for taking months to get a plan in place. But so far it appears to be making some progress.

The collaborative reports an impressive level of outreach to the squeegee workers, to get them thinking about alternative employment, and, while there have been some spikes, complaints about squeegee workers at certain high-profile intersections have dropped.

I don’t know if this will last, if the system now in place will be sustained over time. But so far it looks like the idea of pulling together people, including the squeegee kids, to come up with a holistic plan was a smart way to go.

Too bad, and ultimately tragic, that we did not act sooner.