Dan Rodricks: Anne Arundel County fights the gun extremists for a modest safety measure | COMMENTARY

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley carry a wreath during a ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial marking the five-year anniversary of the shooting at the Capital Gazette. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The most selfish group of Americans must be those who finance and generally support the National Rifle Association and other organizations that want all guns at all times at all costs.

In Maryland, they have gone to federal court to try to overturn the state’s gun licensing law and our ban on assault-style rifles. And the gun extremists fight even modest attempts to address our national public health crisis, the common good be damned.

Consider the ridiculous battle over safety pamphlets in gun shops in Anne Arundel County.

In the summer of 2018, when Steuart Pittman, the county executive, first ran for that office, five of our newspaper colleagues were murdered in a mass shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis. In the aftermath of that horror, Pittman made a campaign pledge to establish a gun violence task force in the county. It became reality after his election.

Pittman knew that, under state and federal laws, there was little a Maryland county could do to regulate firearms. And, with the Trumpified Supreme Court striking down laws that did so, with gun violence and gun sales rising across the country, Pittman knew the threat to public safety would only increase.

“We have to do everything we can within the boundaries that have been set for us,” Pittman said during a recent interview. “But we also have to push back against those boundaries and the psychology that’s been sold to people by the manufacturers that says you are more powerful when you have a gun, that you are safer.”

Nationally, there are close to 50,000 firearm deaths per year — homicides and suicides combined — and the states with the most guns and the most liberal gun laws have the most gun deaths. Maryland is not one of those, but there’s still a lot of bullets flying here. There were two mass shootings recently: three dead and three wounded in Annapolis on June 11; two dead and 28 wounded in Baltimore on July 2.

Anne Arundel took a preventive, public safety approach, giving away (so far) more than 1,500 gun locks, establishing a violence intervention team, and promoting protective orders as a way to keep guns away from people who pose a danger to themselves or others.

Also, in a rare moment of unanimity, the Anne Arundel County Council last year passed an ordinance requiring gun shops to hand out pamphlets about suicide prevention and gun safety. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the firearms trade association, approved of the pamphlet. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health distributed them.

Who could possibly oppose such a modest, common sense initiative?

Gun shops, of course, and the Maryland Shall Issue organization.

They sued the county in federal court, saying the requirement infringed on the gun dealers’ constitutional rights because it compelled them to warn the public about the dangers of guns.

This is what I’m talking about when I say the gun extremists are selfish. They concede nothing. They are indifferent to the common good. They fight every effort to make society safer; they believe their way is the best way, despite evidence that more guns make us less safe and less free.

The gun dealers and Maryland Shall Issue lost the fight over pamphlets in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

But they did not back off. They appealed the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. They filed a brief in the case in May.

The county responded just this past Monday, defending the pamphlet ordinance as a reasonable exercise of government authority in the public interest.

The pamphlet, county attorneys argue, “involves purely factual and uncontroversial information, is minimally burdensome, and is reasonably tailored to advance the exceptionally weighty government interest of preventing gun suicides and violence.”

Fact: There were 26,328 firearm suicides across the country in 2021, according to the most recent data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Having a gun in a house increases the risk of a suicide, and the Arundel pamphlet says that.

“Describing access to guns as a suicide risk factor is unequivocally true and is echoed by every major American public-health authority,” the county’s attorneys say in their brief. “As the District Court recognized, guns are controversial in some respects, but preventing gun suicides and violence is not.”

The county, with high-profile attorney Neal Katyal as lead counsel, calls the gun shops’ claim that the pamphlet encourages people not to buy guns “astonishing” because of its intentional neutrality.

It’s really similar to other efforts that have been made in the interest of public health, the warning that comes with cigarettes the most obvious.

“Innumerable laws at the federal, state and local levels require disclosures to promote public health and ensure the safe use of commercial products,” the county argues. “These include disclosures familiar to every American — nutrition facts, drug label warnings, warnings about alcohol, children’s toys, batteries and scores of other potentially dangerous products.”

I hope the county prevails.

In the meantime, the health department continues to distribute thousands of the pamphlets to gun shops.

It seems reasonable to hand information about gun safety to a gun customer. And yet, the court fight over this modest measure goes on because the gun extremists are not reasonable; it’s all guns at all times at all costs, the common good be damned.