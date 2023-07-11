Dan Rodricks: Maryland’s ‘wild and scenic river’ will stay that way | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The state's officially designated 'scenic and wild' river, the Youghiogheny, in Western Maryland, is known as "The Yock." (Dan Rodricks)

The head of a beaver suddenly appeared in a long, slow pool of the Youghiogheny River and, either frightened or angered by our presence, he arched his back slightly, raised his wide flat tail and slapped the water with it.

There was a big, booming splash that echoed against the steep banks of the Yock. I took the slap either as a warning to other beavers or as disapproval of humans in the beaver’s space, and probably both.

The Beav slipped beneath the surface, reappearing about 30 yards away, on the far bank. Seeing that we still occupied his territory, he raised his tail and slapped the surface again, making another booming splash beneath overhanging trees. We got the message and sounded retreat.

A few minutes later, near a bridge on Maryland’s official “scenic and wild river,” an osprey suddenly dropped from its hovering position, landed in the riffly current and pulled a rainbow trout into the sky.

Right around then, I saw a swimming snake.

Then a kingfisher darted under maple trees. Swallows found a buffet of flying insects over the water.

My companion, aided by polarized glasses, saw a large brown trout in a deep, clear pool.

Another companion, an experienced hunter I call Hawkeye, spotted an adult whitetail deer in brush up along a ridge 100 feet above the fern-covered floor of Youghiogheny forest. The deer stood still as a stone and yet my companion said he could see the animal’s head through trees, rhododendrons and brush.

“There’s actually two deer,” Hawkeye said. “There’s another one just to the left.”

He told me where to look but I could see nothing but brush and trees. I thought Hawkeye might have been messing with me.

Of course, in the next instant, the ears of both deer shook. Then their heads moved. Then they darted away.

I was impressed with two things: Hawkeye’s ability to see those deer and the ability of those deer to bounce through brush as if it did not exist.

For the next few minutes, there was no conversation as we hiked through the silent woods. And so I wondered: Was this a wild place?

The General Assembly designated the Youghiogheny a “scenic and wild river” in 1968.

I get the “scenic” part.

But what’s wild?

If you take wild to mean untouched by humans, that’s not the case. I found rusted barbed wire on some trees, evidence of the farm that once occupied the land along the river. There’s an abandoned limestone quarry nearby. When we hiked along the river, I found an old tire and somebody’s left shoe.

Environmentalist Bill McKibben declared the “end of nature” more than three decades ago, asserting with good science that nature was no longer a force independent of humans. We have touched and changed everything on the planet in some way; we have ruined a lot of it.

So, even way out there — on state lands in Garrett County, more than a three-hour drive from Baltimore — what does “wild” mean?

To me, it means we leave as much of the Yock alone as possible, and it means being content with that.

Fourteen months have come and gone since I first reported on — and criticized — an effort to build a wide hike-bike trail along the Youghiogheny, though it’s protected from development, even the wholesome-sounding kind, by a 55-year-old state law.

Last year, a couple of state legislators, since retired, managed to get $4.7 million set aside by the General Assembly to develop the trail along the Youghiogheny, but the idea ran into a lot of local resistance. Not only did some landowners protest, but the Garrett County Commissioners, the Friendsville mayor and town council asked the Department of Natural Resources to use the money for trail systems elsewhere.

A few months ago, the Cumberland Times-News reported that Josh Kurtz, the DNR secretary, pledged to oppose Youghiogheny trail development as one of his predecessors had in 2014.

Steve Storck, a Yock landowner who helped organize the opposition to the trail, believes the state should go further to protect the river corridor from some of the land abuses he sees.

“Yes, I am happy the community pulled together to fight this political stunt and won,” he says. “But no, the battle and need for vigilance to protect this wild treasure is not over.”

There are many ways to visit, through connecting public lands, some of the “wild” sights described in this column. It’s not like the Yock is totally inaccessible. But Marylanders of another time agreed that one place in this state should be left as wild as possible. Marylanders of today should be grateful.