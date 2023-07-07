Dan Rodricks: 20 extremely random, mostly local suggestions for your Maryland summer | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maria Kim, of Gaithersburg, takes a selfie with her mother Amalia Mapa while visiting one of the four sunflower fields at McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Poolesville. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Allow me to make 20 extremely random suggestions:

1. If you catch the aroma of Blacksauce Kitchen at a Baltimore farmers market, get in line and order the breakfast sandwich, specifically the biscuit with short ribs, egg and shallot jam.

Advertisement

2. In Baltimore County, take the trail along the Gunpowder River up to Prettyboy Reservoir, where you can feel the cool mist of the bottom-water release from the dam. In the Hereford Zone, take Evna Road to Falls Road and look for a parking area and the trailhead. It’s not the easiest hike, but worth the effort.

3. Health tip: Save the juice from a jar of dill pickles. Take a good swig to avoid getting leg cramps after strenuous exercise on foot, bike or skateboard. There might be no scientific basis for this, but when you have searing pain in your legs, the suggestion of a quick remedy is powerful. Works for me.

Advertisement

4. For $29.99 a year, the MLB Audio app provides every radio broadcast — by home, visiting and Español announcers — of every regular season and playoff game. It was a delicious pleasure to switch from the Baltimore to New York broadcast Thursday night as the Orioles clobbered the Yankees, 14-1.

5. If you encounter a candidate for public office — any office — the first question you should ask is this: “Who won the 2020 presidential election?”

6. Don’t believe Rep. Andy Harris when he says he will “never” do something. Two years ago, Maryland’s singular congressional Republican tweeted these words: “I will never support earmarks!” That was a reference to district-specific pork barrel spending that Harris and other members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus derided as corrupt. Now, with earmarks back after a congressional ban, Harris has jumped into the pork barrel with a list of special 1st District projects. Asked to explain the turnabout on earmarks, Harris did not reply. He never does.

7. Three good books: Stephen Hunter’s “The Bullet Garden,” Dan Fesperman’s “Winter Work,” and Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.”

8. Kitchen tip: You don’t need a whole sponge for scrubbing pots and pans. Buy a six-pack, then cut each sponge in half; the half-sponge works just fine, and the package lasts twice as long.

9. Instead of buying sliced turkey at the supermarket deli, look for the day-old rotisserie chicken in your grocer’s cold case. The sliced breast and thigh makes a better sandwich or salad, and it’s cheaper and healthier than cold cuts.

10. If you think the $12 crab cake is a thing of the past, check out the menu at Nick’s Grandstand Grill and Crabhouse in Timonium. Twelve bucks gets you a good crab cake, fries and slaw.

11. If you want to reduce the plastic in your life, instead of buying a heavy jug of laundry detergent, order a 30-pack of laundry “eco sheets” from a company called Earth Breeze. The sheets are small and light, but they clean as well as any syrupy liquid. No muss, no fuss, no jug.

Advertisement

12. Kitchen tip: Save the juice from a can of olives, make it an ingredient in homemade vinaigrette or use it in a chicken or pork marinade.

13. If you haven’t done so in a while, watch “Jaws.” That Spielberg film is nearly 50 summers old and it holds up frighteningly well. Robert Shaw was great in “The Sting,” but he’ll always be Quint to me. And Bruce, the animatronic shark, is just superb as the film’s bloodthirsty antagonist.

14. If you plan to see the new Indiana Jones movie, consider a ticket to the big screen at the venerable Senator Theatre. (Also, the Senator has scheduled two screenings of “Jaws” on July 9 and 10.)

15. If you want an excellent Hong Kong-style dim sum, get thee to Asian Court in Marriottsville any day between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Also, though the season for it might have passed by now, if the chef offers a side of sauteed snow pea leaves, order it.

16. If you dine at Foraged in Station North and the mushroom stew is on the chef’s menu, give it a try.

17. If you haven’t played a board game with friends or family in forever, set up a game night this summer. I played a game called “Blank Slate” recently and it kept me up past my bedtime. It’s a simple but fun — I love “simple but fun” — party game you can play with three to eight people. A cue card prompts you to write a word that best completes a phrase, and you get points for matching other players. Lots of laughs.

Advertisement

18. If you’re into rock and haven’t discovered Rick Beato’s “Everything Music” YouTube channel — as 3.5 million subscribers already have — you’re in for a treat. From his studio in Georgia, Beato (pronounced Bee-ahtoe) picks apart and analyzes songs and he sometimes interviews rock stars. Check out his brilliant dissection of Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way,” or his effort to determine Pink Floyd’s greatest song, or his discussion of the “impossible virtuosity” of pianist Yuja Wang. Beato is a genuine music intellectual without pretense, and his experiences as a studio musician inform his videos.

19. If you keep meaning to visit the massive sunflower fields at McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Montgomery County, the time to get there approaches. The sunflowers were planted in May and the flowers are just starting to bloom. Wear sunscreen.

20. If you find that steamed crabs are too expensive, treat yourself to a bowl of spaghetti alla carbonara.