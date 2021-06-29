In a Baltimore courtroom, mercy for an inmate with ‘terminal and incurable’ cancer | COMMENTARY

His son grew up poor in Baltimore, raised by his mother. The father the boy had only briefly known became the father he visited on Wednesdays at the old Maryland Penitentiary. “My mother took me to see him until I was 18, and then I went as often as I could after that,” Robert D. Smith said. “During prison visits, he told me that I was going to be different from a lot of kids, but I didn’t know what he meant by that.”