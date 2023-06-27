Dan Rodricks: Baltimore could see a third comeback try by Sheila Dixon, according to Fox 45 interview | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Look out: Here comes Sheila Dixon again. The one-time Baltimore mayor, who twice came close to regaining the office she departed in scandal 13 years ago, apparently wants to make a third run at a political comeback.

During an hourlong appearance on a Fox 45 “town hall” that no one but Dixon and host Armstrong Williams attended — no studio audience, no calls from viewers — the former mayor said there was a “strong possibility” she’ll be a candidate in next May’s Democratic primary.

“I think that this is the time, that if I’m going to do it, I have to do it now,” said Dixon, who is 69, responding to Williams’ assertion that the city “desperately” needs new leadership. “I think I’ve been that leader, and I can become that leader again.”

Williams seemed to believe that Dixon had just declared her candidacy. (It certainly seemed that way to me.) He referred to her as “former mayor and now candidate again,” and she did not object to being called the latter.

Williams called Dixon’s grasp of city governance “phenomenal.”

With his totally softball and praising interview, the host fulfilled what I assume was his assignment: Promote Dixon as an alternative to the incumbent mayor.

It’s abundantly clear by now that the conservative Smith family at Sinclair Broadcast Group, the Hunt Valley-based owner of Fox 45 and 184 other television stations across the country, has no hesitation about using their money and media power to portray city government as dysfunctional and to pressure Baltimore’s Democratic leadership — particularly the current mayor.

Brandon Scott had been in office just a year when Fox 45 raised the issue of a mayoral recall and asked viewers if Scott should be subject to one. The station constantly delivers its news reporting under a “City In Crisis” banner. The station’s ownership appears to be behind what is essentially a malpractice lawsuit against the city school system, a legal stunt that provides content for its news coverage.

Last year, Sinclair chairman David Smith and other family members put big money into the referendum to impose term limits on the mayor and members of the Baltimore City Council. That campaign was successful, and now a political action committee funded almost exclusively by David Smith, who lives in Cockeysville, seems likely to push another ballot question next year to give voters the power to recall the mayor.

So, you can see where I think this is going. Last week’s “town hall” with Dixon was the next obvious step on the Sinclair agenda: No one is challenging Scott yet, so let’s see if his major opponent in the last election is interested.

Dixon, of course, had ethics issues, and they dated back to her time as president of the City Council. But she soundly won the 2007 mayoral election, becoming the first woman to hold that office, and for a couple of years Baltimoreans generally regarded her as competent and effective.

In late 2009, however, Dixon was found guilty of embezzling retail gift cards meant for children from low-income households. Then, as part of a plea agreement to a related perjury charge, she resigned; all guilty findings were stricken as part of the plea deal and upon completion of her probation requirements.

But no one watching the Fox 45 interview would have known that because Williams did not go there.

In fact, he suggested that there was nothing unique about a mayor who resigned from office in disgrace.

At the outset of the interview, Williams said, “It seems that all elected officials these days are flawed in some kind of issue with prosecution. Whether it’s [Donald] Trump or Hunter Biden, it just seems like that’s part of the narrative when we deal with politicians today.”

Pardon me while I have an interlude to address this.

First of all, Hunter Biden is the son of a president, not an elected official, and I wouldn’t equate the main charge against him — the federal misdemeanor of failure to pay income taxes — with political corruption or hoarding classified documents.

More importantly, the assertion that “all elected officials are flawed in some kind of issue with prosecution” is plainly false. The vast majority of elected officials, including Brandon Scott, have not been indicted. Most voters recognize that everyone has flaws of some kind — we’re all human, right? — but, even in the age of Trump, most voters still cast votes for men and women they consider decent, honest and representative of their interests.

So no one in Baltimore needs Armstrong Williams to play the “everyone does it” card to rehabilitate Sheila Dixon’s image. In the past two mayoral primaries, a slight majority of Democrats chose someone other than Dixon. They either found her conviction and guilty plea disqualifying or they preferred another candidate. Other voters — Dixon’s solid base from her years as a member of the City Council and as mayor — looked past her troubles to give her a second chance.

She took 35% of the vote in the 2016 primary but lost to Catherine Pugh by 2,408 votes. She scored 27% of the votes in a crowded primary of 2020, but lost to Scott by 3,145 votes.

If Dixon decides to run for mayor in 2024, she’ll be four more years removed from her troubles. Given their choices and conditions in the city by next spring, more of the city’s Democratic voters might be amenable to considering her again. So I wouldn’t dismiss her. Especially if she gets money and media from Hunt Valley.