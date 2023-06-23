Dan Rodricks: Challenging drivers to challenge their assumptions and take a bus once in a while | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Whenever I get into conversations about taking the bus with people who never do, one of the points I make is this: “Taking the bus is good exercise; the more you use it, the more you walk — to the bus stop and back home or to an Orioles game or wherever you’re going.”

In other words, being a bus rider means, at least part of the time, being a pedestrian.

But — and there’s almost always a “but” — while taking a bus is much safer than driving a car, the pedestrian part has become increasingly dangerous.

A report just out from the Governors Highway Safety Administration says that motorists struck and killed at least 7,508 people walking in the U.S. last year, marking the most pedestrian deaths since 1981.

Over the last five years, the national rate of pedestrian fatalities was 2.3 per 100,00 population. Maryland’s rate was slightly below that. According to the state’s Crash Data Dashboard, nearly 3,000 pedestrians per year were injured in motor vehicle crashes from 2017 to 2021, with an average of 125 fatalities annually.

Pardon my conundrum — suggesting bus ridership while pointing out the risk of getting hit by an SUV on the way to the bus stop — but I can’t ignore facts.

Still, if you can get to a bus or train — especially during the day, and especially if you stay on a sidewalk — taking public transportation is “orders of magnitude safer” than driving a car, according to research.

There were more than 42,000 road fatalities in the U.S. in 2022, according to the National Highway Safety Administration. “Americans are now at a much higher risk of dying in a crash than people in other rich nations, and the gap is growing wider,” writes David Zipper, visiting fellow at Harvard’s Taubman Center for State and Local Government.

Maryland averaged about 550 fatalities and more than 110,000 motor vehicle crashes each year from 2017 to 2021, according to the state.

“In 2022,” says Anna Levendusky, communications manager for the state’s Highway Safety Office, “the longest stretch of days without a fatal crash was five.”

As of Friday morning, there had been 263 road deaths in Maryland this year, an increase of 17 over the same time last year.

As I pointed out in Friday’s column, distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes, followed by speeding and aggressive driving and, of course, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

I mention all this in public spirit: We need to know what causes crashes if we’re ever going to reduce the death, injury and property damage that result.

Refusing to look at smartphones while driving would certainly help.

But so would using public transportation.

We hear a lot of talk about promoting mass transit in the context of climate change — to reduce carbon emissions from cars and trucks — but little when it comes to safety.

As Zipper pointed out in an essay for Slate last year, research shows that the risk of death in a car or truck is anywhere from 30 to 66 times higher than the risk on urban rail or aboard a bus.

Plus, the more people take a bus or rail, the fewer vehicles on the road, and the fewer vehicles the better, for both environmental and safety reasons.

Good for Gov. Wes Moore in reviving the Red Line light rail project that the previous governor, Larry “Road Warrior” Hogan, killed with his 20th century vision for 21st century transportation.

If a governor and a government do not push public transportation, it does not happen. Everything stays the same around here — too many cars, pickup trucks and SUVs on the roads (with usually one person, the driver, per vehicle), burning too much fossil fuel and raising the risk of collisions, injury and death.

What Maryland needs is a push on public transit to get more people to use it. That means advertising. That means the charismatic governor getting on cable and social media and challenging more Marylanders to use buses, trains and light rail.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: The state has an opportunity to convince more Marylanders that they can reliably get to work and play on a bus. Real-time tracking of buses makes a huge difference; riders can use an app to follow their bus and know exactly when it will arrive, which has removed a lot of the guesswork. A smart advertising campaign promoting that might get more commuters to give the MTA a try.

I know: Many people, and probably most people, believe the bus isn’t convenient. Or they had a bad experience 10 years ago and swore off public transportation for life. I get it.

But, if you live on or near the main transit routes, you should check to see if your assumptions about the MTA are still valid. Have the routes and schedules changed? Do you really have to drive everywhere? Could you take the bus once a week, or maybe even once a month? And what about the real-time tracking app? Did you know about it?

I challenge all non-bus-riding readers to take another look at the bus service near where you live, work and play. Should you decide to give it a try, let me know how it goes. Just be careful walking to the bus stop.