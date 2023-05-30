Dan Rodricks: Five ways to reduce Baltimore’s population slide | COMMENTARY

In the year before the pandemic, I devoted several columns to the subject of reversing Baltimore’s population slide — things that a mayor, universities or groups like the Greater Baltimore Committee and the Downtown Partnership should do to attract people to the city again.
When the latest population figures appeared, showing a further decline, I was not surprised. A wise demographer warned me a few years ago that, given the choices people have been making — to raise their children in the suburbs or have no children at all — we should expect Baltimore to be smaller before it grows again. His numbers were convincing.
Add to that scenario the developments of the last eight years: the death of Freddie Gray, a surge of gun violence that continues to this day, the killing of the Red Line light rail project, four mayors within a seven-year period, a public health crisis that hurt businesses and left more people working from home, and did I mention the continuing gun violence?
If you get all your local news from Fox 45 you would never know this, but there are many positive things happening in Baltimore — an accomplished developer listening to what the community wants in a re-imagined Harborplace, a new Lexington Market, a major renewal project on the east side of downtown, a renovated CFG Bank Arena, and anti-violence programs showing some progress.
We’ve also had the same mayor for more than two years now, the GBC has a new president and CEO, and Maryland has a new governor who cares about Baltimore.
So it’s once more unto the breach, dear friends.
The pandemic interrupted a lot of plans. It stymied a lot of the big-think needed to reverse Baltimore’s population decline.
Since things seem to be moving again — Harborplace in the hands of developer David Bramble, a Baltimore native, being symbolic of that — I figure it would not hurt to go back to those ideas I put forth in this space.
The suggestions came out of discussions with a lot of women and men who have a business, civic and/or emotional interest in seeing Baltimore grow again.
Everyone stated the obvious: Make the city safer, make the schools better, pick up the trash, do something about the squeegee guys, stop the out-of-control graffiti.
But beyond all that — or, more precisely, along with all that — there are other things Baltimore needs to embrace in a big way.
If some of these things are already happening and Mayor Brandon Scott is satisfied with their progress, then he can check them off. Otherwise, I resubmit them for post-pandemic consideration and renewed emphasis:
- Promote the city as a tech hub, attract more capital, retain young geniuses. In 2019, The Wall Street Journal named Baltimore one of the nation’s three best cities for college graduates. The city needs to capitalize on that and recruit more grads, especially those primed for tech-related careers, to stay and work here. A lot of smart people in universities and incubators have been working on making the city an East Coast tech hub. More innovators need to be convinced to put down roots instead of seeking opportunity (and capital) elsewhere. There’s great potential for federal investment in such a hub through the Biden administration’s Invest in America agenda.
- Kick the west side into gear. From the Super Block to State Center, with the Highway to Nowhere in between, there’s a lot to do on the west side of downtown. The new Lexington Market is open and the redevelopment of the nearby Super Block appears to be closer than ever to reality. A revival of the State Center redevelopment would be huge, as would revival of the Red Line. More federal money through the Infrastructure Investment Act could transform the Highway to Nowhere into something fantastic for city residents. (My vote is for affordable and mixed-income housing, with a massive green space and recreation area. And that brings me to the next suggestion.)
- Green more city neighborhoods. The view to the northwest from the new Sun newsroom in downtown Baltimore reveals more trees than you might expect. But the greening of the city is far from what it could be. The city and neighborhood groups need to push the Baltimore Green Network again. Adopted five years ago by the Planning Commission, it called for planting more trees in green-deprived neighborhoods and linking vast stretches of the city with green corridors and bike trails. There are plenty of vacant lots — and some oversized parking lots (see Staples, York Road, Govans) — that could use trees. Few things make urban living more attractive than a shady, leafy canopy.
- Bring on the immigrants. The former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake had this just right when she made a very public appeal to immigrants to move to Baltimore. My suggestion: Establish a city-supported group to meet migrant families at the border and suggest they settle here. Maryland-based, immigrant-support organizations could help with the effort. The city could set aside a number of vacant row houses and work with Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake to renovate them for immigrant families.
- Ask Johns Hopkins alumnus Michael Bloomberg for $1 billion. It would be managed by the nonprofit Baltimore Community Lending and fund the purchase and renovation of 10,000 vacant houses. Sell the Bloomberg houses at affordable prices, convert more renters to homeowners, attract new residents and grow the city. There you go.