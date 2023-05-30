Dan Rodricks: Five ways to reduce Baltimore’s population slide | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The view from the new Sun newsroom in downtown Baltimore reveals St. Alphonsus Church, on Saratoga Street, beyond the Charles Center apartments, and numerous trees in neighborhoods to the west and northwest. When the latest city population figures appeared, they showed a further decline. (Baltimore Sun staff)

In the year before the pandemic, I devoted several columns to the subject of reversing Baltimore’s population slide — things that a mayor, universities or groups like the Greater Baltimore Committee and the Downtown Partnership should do to attract people to the city again.

When the latest population figures appeared, showing a further decline, I was not surprised. A wise demographer warned me a few years ago that, given the choices people have been making — to raise their children in the suburbs or have no children at all — we should expect Baltimore to be smaller before it grows again. His numbers were convincing.

Add to that scenario the developments of the last eight years: the death of Freddie Gray, a surge of gun violence that continues to this day, the killing of the Red Line light rail project, four mayors within a seven-year period, a public health crisis that hurt businesses and left more people working from home, and did I mention the continuing gun violence?

If you get all your local news from Fox 45 you would never know this, but there are many positive things happening in Baltimore — an accomplished developer listening to what the community wants in a re-imagined Harborplace, a new Lexington Market, a major renewal project on the east side of downtown, a renovated CFG Bank Arena, and anti-violence programs showing some progress.

We’ve also had the same mayor for more than two years now, the GBC has a new president and CEO, and Maryland has a new governor who cares about Baltimore.

So it’s once more unto the breach, dear friends.

The pandemic interrupted a lot of plans. It stymied a lot of the big-think needed to reverse Baltimore’s population decline.

Since things seem to be moving again — Harborplace in the hands of developer David Bramble, a Baltimore native, being symbolic of that — I figure it would not hurt to go back to those ideas I put forth in this space.

The suggestions came out of discussions with a lot of women and men who have a business, civic and/or emotional interest in seeing Baltimore grow again.

Everyone stated the obvious: Make the city safer, make the schools better, pick up the trash, do something about the squeegee guys, stop the out-of-control graffiti.

But beyond all that — or, more precisely, along with all that — there are other things Baltimore needs to embrace in a big way.

If some of these things are already happening and Mayor Brandon Scott is satisfied with their progress, then he can check them off. Otherwise, I resubmit them for post-pandemic consideration and renewed emphasis: