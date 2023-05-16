Dan Rodricks: Cardin, Van Hollen champion human rights, press freedom | COMMENTARY

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, left, and Sen. Ben Cardin often appear together to draw attention to federal projects in Maryland but, in their roles as U.S. senators, pursue global causes, including human rights and press freedom. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

Human rights tops Ben Cardin’s list of accomplishments as a senator — specifically, his sponsorship of the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, a law imposing economic sanctions on bad actors in Russia and around the world.

There are other items on Cardin’s list: Subsidies for small business; federal funds for the Chesapeake Bay; improving ways for Americans to save for retirement; addressing health disparities.

But the Magnitsky Act sits at the top.

That says something not only about Cardin but about the scope of the work of a serious U.S. senator, something often lost in the political antics and demagoguery inflicted on us daily by buffoons and nascent fascists in the House of Representatives and the capitals of red states.

Cardin, at 79 the senior of Maryland’s two Democratic senators, has decided not to run for reelection in 2024. The person who wins his seat will not only have to be responsive to the needs of Marylanders but have a grasp of the far-reaching and complex issues that affect the nation and the world. A senator has to paint the big picture and stand up for freedom and human rights at home and abroad.

That too often goes without saying, so I’ll cite two examples — global causes Cardin and Sen. Chris Van Hollen pursue when they’re not, as they were Monday in Baltimore, addressing issues immediate to the state they represent.

The Magnitsky Act is named for the late Sergei Magnitsky, the Ukraine-born tax adviser who exposed multimillion-dollar fraud and corruption in Vladimir Putin’s regime and Russia’s state-owned businesses. Magnitsky was arrested on dubious charges and imprisoned for 11 months without a trial and without the medical attention he badly needed. He died in his cell in November 2009 at age 37. His untreated ailments or a beating, or both, caused Magnitsky’s death.

Cardin and the late Arizona Republican, John McCain, sponsored the Magnitsky Act in the Senate. It passed overwhelmingly in 2012, barring Russians and other human rights violators from entering the U.S. and freezing any assets they held in American banks. The law makes an important connection between trade agreements and human rights.

“America’s strength is in our values,” Cardin has said. “We must defend human rights and hold abusers accountable.”

These days, we don’t hear enough of that kind of high-minded talk, delivered with sober sincerity.

Magnitsky sanctions came to the forefront again in 2018, after the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist. While U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that the Saudi Crown Prince ordered an assassination team to kill Khashoggi, the Trump administration refused to enact Magnitsky sanctions against him. And while President Joe Biden called Saudi Arabia “a pariah state” during the 2020 campaign and later applied Magnitzky to more than a dozen individuals connected with Khashoggi’s murder, his administration concluded the Crown Prince had head of state immunity.

Cardin still disagrees.

“I was disappointed,” he says, “to see that the Biden administration did not directly sanction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, especially since we know from our intelligence community that the crown prince approved the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, Turkey. I was pleased to see the administration applying Global Magnitsky sanctions on 17 individuals for their roles in the brutal murder, but I do believe we remain far from delivering justice for Mr. Khashoggi and his family.”

Still, based on the latest report published in the Federal Register, there’s good reason to see human rights as Cardin’s crowning achievement: Magnitsky sanctions have been applied against 450 corrupt actors so far, and at least 12 other nations have adopted a Magnitsky-style apparatus for punishing human rights violators.

Van Hollen, meanwhile, has taken up press freedom, at home and abroad.

Among his current efforts is a push for an independent investigation of the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American and longtime television reporter for Al-Jazeera. She was fatally shot in the head a year ago this month while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian authorities claim Abu Akleh, who was wearing a helmet and press vest, had been killed by an armor-piercing bullet fired by an Israeli soldier. Israel said the source of the bullet could not be determined. A team of New York Times journalists used satellite imagery and video taken on the ground to conclude that the fatal bullet probably came from an Israeli military convoy and was most likely fired by a soldier from an elite unit.

Last week, on the anniversary of Abu Akleh’s death, Van Hollen renewed his call for an independent investigation.

“Protecting journalists is essential to protecting facts and the truth,” he said Monday. “We need to do more than talk about it, we need to insist on accountability.”

Van Hollen had just come from a walking tour of retail businesses in downtown Baltimore, with a focus on those owned by Black entrepreneurs. Cardin, Rep. Kwiesi Mfume and Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the Small Business Administration, were with him.

“That, obviously, is a major focus,” Van Hollen said, “trying to make sure that we invest in Baltimore, make sure that the city can grow and prosper and deal with the many challenges that it faces.”

Then the senator said the thing that too often goes without saying:

“But it’s also important that we remember America’s role in the world. We have to support democracy and freedom of the press and human rights.”