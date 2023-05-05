Dan Rodricks: In Baltimore, a new purpose for a sleeping industrial giant | COMMENTARY

Much of the wood used in Sandtown Furniture's creations come from trees that have been cut and milled in Baltimore. (Baltimore Sun staff)

There is something Gothamesque about the old brick building at 1226 Wicomico St., on the industrial backstretch of Baltimore. With an ornate facade and mysterious symbol in a high round window — a sparkling chisel floating over an open hand — I could easily imagine one of Batman’s enemies scheming something sinister inside. I would never expect what I found there the other day: a “Butterfly Room” booked for 17 wedding receptions this year and, beyond it, men making fine furniture.

The block-long building, built in the late 19th century and once part of a huge gas works, is the new home of Sandtown Furniture Co. For more than a decade now, Sandtown has been making eye-catching tables and other products out of pine boards salvaged from deconstructed row houses and other woods from the city’s wood waste yard.

The front of Sandtown’s new operation on Wicomico Street is the company’s showroom.

Beyond it, on the other side of a high glass wall, is the manufacturing plant — long, high, bright with lots of natural light, filled with brawny new machinery for drying, planing and sanding wood. I found this sprawling tableau stunning, completely unexpected, with exposed brick and duct work, all of it visible (and a bit overwhelming) when you step inside.

The showroom of Sandtown Furniture's new location is separated from the manufacturing area by a thick glass wall. (Baltimore Sun staff)

Even more unexpected was the job the woman at the front of the house, Anna Singer, was there to do. She was not there to sell Sandtown’s handcrafted credenzas or conference tables. She’s in charge of weddings and corporate events. Her domain is the Butterfly Room, the name of the showroom when a customer rents it for a party. It can seat 250 guests.

The idea of using space in this Gothamesque gas works for dress-up affairs did not happen because some wedding planner stopped by and asked about it. It was part of the overall approach to Sandtown’s purchase of the building and the company’s $2.5 million investment.

So they included a bridal suite in their plans, and an area of the Butterfly Room easily converts to a chapel setting.

Pardon me while I celebrate smarts.

“Tell me a good story about my city,” M. Jay Brodie, Baltimore’s former housing commissioner, said the other morning when I bumped into him. Here it is: A massive old, long-dormant building converted into a manufacturing plant that doubles, in part, as a catering hall.

The two partners in Sandtown, Will Phillips and James Battaglia, found the place after launching a search three years ago. They wanted to move Sandtown from its original millworks near Riverside Park to a larger space on the south side of the city. They wanted to repurpose and occupy an old building. That’s in keeping with their company’s ethic: Recycle, restore.

But it wasn’t easy to find a place that met their desires. The pandemic hit, business slowed. Phillips and Battaglia shut down their works and drove around the city to scout new locations.

“We got into this looking for something really special and we held to it,” says Phillips. “We narrowed in on Carroll-Camden [Industrial Area] as the right part of the city for us. It has tons of industrial heritage, and there’s good stuff happening here.”

Through some detective work they found the owner of 1226 Wicomico and made a deal. They were suddenly the owners of 32,000 square feet of industrial space.

“It had been vacant for a long time,” Phillips says.

The roof needed work. A long sewage line had to be installed. The building needed a whole new electrical system to power machinery.

Sandtown Furniture invested in new equipment to outfit the company's enlarged operation in the old building on Wicomico Street on the south side of Baltimore. (Baltimore Sun staff)

While Phillips and Battaglia were happy about having a bigger space for making furniture, they knew they had more footage than they needed. Thus, the Butterfly Room, named for the butterfly joint commonly employed by furniture makers to hold two pieces of wood together.

“There were 60 people in here doing yoga the other day,” says Phillips. When I visited on Tuesday, there was a photo shoot underway and a florist making arrangements on one of the company’s high tables.

Battaglia and Phillips wanted to preserve the inside of the building pretty much as they found it. There’s new roofing and flooring, but the brick archways and walls, the high windows full of light — all of that looks original and raw. And you can see it all from the showroom in the front of the house.

“The defining design element we fought like hell for is the glass wall,” Phillips says. “The idea, even before we found the building, was that we would have this premium place where we’re displaying our furniture, and people could see the production and process.”

Originally most of Sandtown’s creations were made from recycled pine. Now most of its products are hewn from other woods — ash, oak, some walnut — that Phillips and Battaglia purchase from Camp Small, the city’s zero-waste wood salvage operation in the Jones Falls Valley.

I find all of this very smart, sustainable and impressive. But what about that mysterious symbol in the high round window on the front of the old building?

That was Battaglia’s design: A craftsman’s hand with a chisel levitating above it.

“The work we do requires a lot of craftsmanship,” says Phillips, “but there is also an element of creative magic that makes the finished work feel really special.”

That goes for the whole building, Gothamesque exterior, Butterfly Room and all.