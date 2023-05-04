Dan Rodricks: Video proof of otters in Baltimore’s Jones Falls stream. How do you like that? | COMMENTARY

A few years after the Civil War, a man named William Moody Chase created a stereograph, a three dimensional photograph, of a place called Otter Rock, somewhere along the 18 miles of the Jones Falls as it flows through Baltimore County into the city. We can assume that Otter Rock was so named for good reason: Otters were once common in a river that, 150 years later, we associate more with pollution than with wildlife.

But last Friday afternoon, Baltimore artist Jordan Tierney spotted two otters, apparently juvenile, in a section of the Jones Falls on the north side of the city, near the Whole Foods store in Mount Washington. She managed to record the moment and supplied a video to The Baltimore Sun; two biologists who viewed it were delighted to see it. The existence of otters suggests decent water quality, at least in the section of the Jones Falls where Tierney found them, and probably an abundance of food.

Advertisement

It also suggests the potential for full restoration of the Jones Falls — if we could just take far better care of it, all the way to the Baltimore harbor.

Tierney, the subject of this column in February, spends a lot of time hiking along or wading through the Jones Falls and other urban and suburban streams. She creates remarkable art from objects she finds in waterways.

Advertisement

Last week marked the first time she found cavorting otters.

“I always buy a kombucha when I get groceries and drink it while watching the river go by,” she says. “I’ve seen a giant snapping turtle, blue herons, hawks, ducks, geese, kingfishers, snakes … But I don’t think [the otters] will be seen until the water rises again. It goes back down quickly after rain. I wondered if they’d been washed downstream by accident. It’s usually not deep enough for them to want to be there.”

Tierney’s sighting of the otters occurred downstream of Lake Roland, where a 19th Century dam impounds the waters of the Jones Falls. Matt Hand, a park ranger with the Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks, says visitors to Lake Roland Park have reported seeing otters this year.

Stanley Kemp, an associate professor and director of the environmental sustainability program at the University of Baltimore, discovered an otter a few years ago far downstream of Lake Roland — under the Howard Street bridge, just upstream of Penn Station. That otter, unfortunately, was dead. So far, no others have been seen that far into the city, says Kemp.

If it happened, he would probably hear about it. Kemp oversees an ongoing survey of the health and ecology of the Jones Falls, a river used and abused by the human inhabitants of Baltimore for more than two centuries.

“The Jones Falls as habitat is heavily urbanized and impacted,” Kemp says. “It still is a unique greenway and plenty of wildlife find it useful.”

Indeed, yellow-crowned night-herons, cousins of the great blue heron, have built nests along the Jones Falls. The other day, when Sun photographer Jerry Jackson went to the river to scout for otters, he found whitetail deer wading along its vegetated banks.

Josh Tabora, a furbearer biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, was not shocked by news of otters in the Jones Falls. Another biologist received a report of otters in the same area last summer.

Advertisement

These semi aquatic mammals are sensitive to poor water quality, Tabora says, suggesting that they probably found to their liking the section of the Jones Falls between Lake Roland and Mount Washington. “There’s some tree canopy, and it’s not like it’s all concrete there, all impermeable surfaces,” he says. “It’s relatively green in that area.”

And there must be a food source, Tabora says, probably crawfish and hellgrammites, the large larvae of the dobsonfly.

When Kemp and some Baltimore charter school students conducted a stream survey in 2015, they found plenty of both. “While the Jones Falls is contaminated to be sure,” the professor wrote in a blog post, “it’s not preventing a large number of things from living in it, and thus represents a vibrant slice of wildlife in this deeply urban location.”

If otters were to become a regular sight in the Jones Falls again, says Tabora, they would need a healthy, functioning ecosystem, starting with the aquatic life on river bottoms — the freshwater crustaceans, nymphs and mollusks.

“And then from that you can build a community of rough fish like suckers or the sunfish and bluegill that otters feed on,” he says. “So in order to be able to support a predator like an otter that’s cycling through fish and biomass, you do need a healthy ecosystem.”

I receive reports frequently from readers about the wildlife they are shocked to find within the city limits — fox, owls, deer. The assumption is that urban areas, even in their postindustrial state, are way too humanized, too crowded and noisy, to attract the animals we associate with what remains of woodlands and rural countryside.

Advertisement

“So many people want to compartmentalize their yard as just a place that they kind of have this dominion over,” says Tabora. “But, you know, as long as there’s connectivity to other corridors of habitat, pretty much anything can be wildlife habitat.”

Even the Jones Falls.