Dan Rodricks: As climate clock ticks, getting backyard gardeners to go native | COMMENTARY

Tanya Ray, who builds gardens for clients, created a pollinator garden outside Shepherd's Clinic in Baltimore for butterflies and bees. (Baltimore Sun staff)

It’s not too late. It’s not hopeless. But the clock ticks, and it ticks louder when it comes to climate change, so why not do something where you can and while you can?

It’s spring. Plant trees. Plant a clover lawn. Turn a chunk of your backyard into a garden of native plants. That kind of garden is good for pollinators.

The more pollinators pollinate, the better for humans.

In fact, it’s essential.

“If we don’t keep them alive, soon humans won’t be alive,” Tanya Ray texted Thursday afternoon, about an hour after we met at the pollinator garden she was hired to create with native plants outside Shepherd’s Clinic in Baltimore.

Ray pointed to some native violets growing under a sycamore tree by the clinic parking lot. To most of us, violets look like weeds. They sprout and creep into flower beds every year. The instinct is to pull them up.

But Ray doesn’t do that.

“The violet is the host plant for the fritillary,” she says, referring to a gorgeous black and orange butterfly that lays its eggs on the violet. “I don’t know of any other host plant for them. So we shouldn’t throw them away … Milkweed, too. That’s the host plant for the monarch [butterfly]. They lay their eggs there, and that plant is poisonous, so predators don’t really bother with it. … Everything has a purpose.”

She means everything native has (or had) a particular purpose because those plants were part of the Mid-Atlantic ecosystem before we started degrading it with manicured lawns — nationally, we’re up to 40 million acres, says the Audubon Society — shrubs, ornamental plants and flowers.

All of that habitat and native plant loss had a detrimental effect on the birds and bees, the populations of which are in decline.

The more humans plant native species, Ray says, the more pollinators we’ll see, and they’re enormously important to the food chain. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, some scientific studies credit bees, butterflies, moths, birds, bats and beetles with every third bite of food we consume.

The “plant natives” movement promotes the restoration of the historic biodiversity of a region, but there’s a resistance to it: Some homeowners have an aesthetic objection; they dismiss native plants as a rough bunch of weeds and prefer conventional front lawns and flower gardens. Most of the landscaping plants for sale at nurseries and retail chains are species from other countries and, Audubon notes, many have become invasive pests, crowding out native species and degrading what remains of natural areas.

So people like Tanya Ray are bullish on natives.

When she builds gardens, she discreetly installs a few natives among the familiar plants and flowers that, though desired by her customers, serve little purpose in nature. “I slide them in,” she says. That makes her mildly subversive, and for a good cause.

Ray will soon move away from her career in biotechnology and be a full-time gardener for hire. Climate change, she notes, has extended the gardening season so she has more time for the work she truly loves.

Operating as Gorgeous Gardens, she makes flower beds and builds vegetable gardens for clients, some of them elderly, who need help keeping up with it all.

We met on Earth Day, outside Shepherd’s Clinic on Kirk Avenue. In the first year of the pandemic, the clinic received a grant through the Johns Hopkins Neighborhood Fund and hired Ray to build a garden of native plants. There’s mountain mint, creeping phlox, columbine, coreopsis, bee balm, Virginia bluebells, spiderwort and goldenrod.

Historically, all of these plants managed to thrive in Maryland’s not-so-great soil, and the birds and bees flourished as a result.

“The thing about these native plants, it gets so hot and dry in Baltimore, but look at them,” Ray says, noting their low maintenance, an advantage for amateur or novice gardeners — that is, if they can be convinced to go native.

Several organizations are trying to make the case.

The Green Towson Alliance, for instance, sponsors an annual contest to recognize homeowners who make an effort to plant natives. Tanya Ray was one of the winners of last year’s contest for the gardens she established after moving into her Parkville home in June 2021.

“I had potted all my native plants and took them from our old house,” Ray says. “I had them stay at my cousin’s house for a little bit, then I brought them [to Parkville].’”

In a year’s time, she had an award-winning garden. That’s another thing about natives: They grow fast and hearty, happy with the clay-rich Maryland soil that makes traditional gardening tough.

You don’t have to be an old hand at this to enter the alliance’s contest. There’s a category for newcomers and the contest doesn’t officially open until June 14. (Information at greentowsonalliance.org.) The contest is open to “any gardener who lives in a community that considers Towson to be its downtown.”

So what, you ask, am I going to do?

I’m going to make a cocktail and stand and look at the scruffiest part of my Baltimore yard and think about going native there, with Black-eyed Susan, maybe coneflower and goldenrod, all good for the pollinators.

I’m also going to plant San Marzano tomatoes. They’re not native but they make great spaghetti sauce.