Dan Rodricks: A new Maryland library testifies to our eternal fascination with horses | COMMENTARY

Painted on the exterior of the Maryland Horse Library and Education Center in Reisterstown are the silks of some of the Maryland thoroughbred farms and horse-loving families that supported its establishment. (Baltimore Sun staff)

Easily distracted by spring and the call of the wild, I doubt I could sit this month in the Maryland Horse Library and Education Center, appealing as it is, and read a history of British steeplechase, though one never knows: It might give me the itch to attend this month’s Maryland Hunt Cup for the first time in years.

Still, in fall or winter, on a day of rain or snow, I could see myself sitting in the library’s comfortable loft with some old book about horse racing or horse shoeing or horse barn building or running hounds with horses. That would seem a civilized break from the digital world and an altogether respectable thing to do; the library sits within the sturdy bones of an old church, after all, and its shelves are well-stocked with testaments to the eternal human fascination with horses.

If time allowed, one never knows: I might cozy up to William Charles Arlington Blew’s book on steeple-chasing, published in 1901 London, with “twenty-eight illustrations, twelve couloured by hand.” I’d do that if only to be a gracious American, recognizing the long-ago toil of an English horseman with four names to his name. Open a book of that vintage, and the old-world prose and aroma of its pages might transport you back to Aintree and the Grand National, the crowd like the cast of “Downton Abbey.”

Or maybe the management of horses is your thing, or a thing you once imagined. Maybe all of us have some equine fantasy — rescuing a horse, owning one, riding one, training one, racing one or just regarding a handsome stallion from the safe side of a four-board fence.

It’s spring in Maryland, the season of timber races and spunky foals appearing in greening pastures with their mares. Our attention starts to turn once again to the Triple Crown races and the Preakness.

So it was suggested by a friendly horseman that I visit this new library and permanent home of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association — it opened in December at 321 Main Street in Reisterstown — to meet the library’s research specialist, Cindy Deubler, and see some of the 5,000 volumes of horse-related books that are displayed there.

I did as suggested and, wandering through the stacks of leather-bound books, wondered if there’d ever come a day when I’d sit and read Butler’s “Essential Principles of Horseshoeing” or “Racing & Breeding in America and the Colonies,” published in 1931 by John Hervey and Harry Worcester Smith.

One never knows.

Or maybe I’d reach high into the many bound editions of The Daily Racing Form to determine if the one from May 19, 1973, is there. That would show a listing for the legendary Secretariat at Pimlico. Fifty years ago, Big Red handily won the Preakness after handily winning the Kentucky Derby. His finish in the Belmont Stakes, by 31 lengths, remains one of the most remarkable accomplishments in sport. The most cynical and defeated among us get inspired, even weepy, at the replay of Big Red’s races.

That’s a thing about horse racing — we, the horseless and hopelessly romantic, drift away from the sport in the long calendar of the year, but always drift back in spring. It’s a Maryland thing, and one never knows where it might lead.

I landed not at a stable or track, but in this well appointed library in Baltimore County.

Because it was once a Methodist Church, built just after the Civil War, it has a stately look, with an entrance of four white pillars and a portico adorned with the image of a horse in the bold patterns and colors of the Maryland flag.

At the outset of fundraising, it was hoped that several Maryland families with horse breeding in their lineage would contribute funds to the library’s capital campaign, says Cricket Goodall, executive director of the association.

But one never knows how that might go.

“The Maryland Horse Breeders Association was started in 1929 by a lot of the families that are still in this area,” Goodall says. “So once we went to them, they all embraced [the proposed library] because they wanted a way to honor their families.”

Painted smartly on the southern-facing brick exterior are the silks of some of the Maryland farms and families that supported the establishment of the library — A.J. Bullock, Glenangus Farm, Country Life Farm, Sondra Bender, J.W.Y. and Glenn Martin, John B. and Katharine W. Merryman, Henry S. Clark, Hillwood Stable, Charlie Fenwick, Irvin S. Naylor, Wasabi Ventures Stables and The Fields Stable.

The interior has a high, sky blue ceiling and enjoys lots of natural light during the hours when the library is open. The shelves are the final resting place of books that the association accumulated over time. Many of them came from a public library in Bowie that for years held a special collection on thoroughbred breeding and racing, with emphasis on Maryland’s historic contributions to the sport.

And speaking of that, it’s worth noting and remembering: Maryland is as horsey a state as they come, not just in spring and not just with regard to thoroughbreds. According to the breeders association, there are 16,000 horse farms and stables and 101,457 horses of all types — some 40 breeds — across the state. That makes Maryland the top state in the country for horse density at 10.5 horses per square mile. One never knows what one might learn at a library.