The Y in Central Maryland steps up in the crisis, but worries about its future | COMMENTARY

I realize we are in an unprecedented-in-our-lifetimes situation, but a nonprofit that steps up in a national crisis should not have to fret about its future. The Y of Central Maryland provides services for thousands of people — you might not realize how much it does until you explore its web site — and there are a lot of other nonprofits that make up our cultural, educational and medical infrastructure. They fill the holes in a greatly diminished social safety net and respond to human needs — hunger, housing, health — otherwise ignored or inadequately addressed by one of the richest nations in the world.