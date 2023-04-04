Dan Rodricks: Those mysterious Roy McGrath books become his epitaph | COMMENTARY

While former Maryland official Roy McGrath was a fugitive, two books about him appeared online: “Betrayed: The True Story of Roy McGrath,” and “Betrayed: The True Story of Maryland Environmental Service,” the latter about McGrath’s tenure as executive director of the state-owned, not-for-profit MES. (Baltimore Sun staff)

Two short, digital books promising “the true story of Roy McGrath” now constitute his epitaph.

Though their origin is still mysterious, the books, published by Amazon during McGrath’s three weeks as a fugitive from justice, might provide the best insight into the former Maryland official’s state of mind as he faced federal charges of fraud and embezzlement.

McGrath, who at one time served as chief of staff of former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, was shot to death in Tennessee Monday night as federal agents tried to arrest him.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service had been looking for him since he failed to appear for his trial in Baltimore March 13.

While McGrath was on the lam, the two books suddenly appeared online: “Betrayed: The True Story of Roy McGrath,” and “Betrayed: The True Story of Maryland Environmental Service,” the latter about McGrath’s tenure as executive director of the state-owned, not-for-profit MES. That’s the position McGrath held for three years before Hogan recruited him to be his top aide in Annapolis.

At the heart of the federal fraud charges against McGrath was a controversial $233,000 severance he received from MES on his way to another lucrative job on Hogan’s staff. Federal prosecutors say McGrath tricked the MES board of directors into approving his severance by claiming Hogan OK’d the package. Hogan later denied that. Thus the title of those online books.

“Betrayed” is exactly how McGrath felt when The Baltimore Sun first reported his severance and Hogan denied approving it, prompting federal and state investigations.

To be clear, I have not yet confirmed that McGrath authored the “Betrayed” books. Both are written in the third person, referring to McGrath as “Roy” throughout. The author is listed as Ryan Cooper, but when Sun reporters contacted him, Cooper was cryptic and revealed little about himself. The Sun’s story gave the impression that Cooper could be McGrath. It further suggested that McGrath could have written the books on his home computer before taking flight.

Having read both, I came to believe McGrath either wrote the books or provided its author with copious notes or lengthy interviews. The amount of detail about McGrath’s time at MES and on Hogan’s staff, along with the self-serving prose, make either case seem likely.

Here are my take-aways from the “Betrayed” books:

McGrath had a high opinion of himself as a business executive and a low opinion of people who did not share his conservative views. Though he worked for Hogan, McGrath considered him a phony conservative and a RINO (Republican In Name Only). The book describes the former governor as “erratic,” and “incessantly pedantic and mercurial.”

McGrath believed he had turned the Maryland Environmental Service from a “sleepy monolith into a business juggernaut” that, under his “energetic leadership,” better promoted itself and secured new contracts with Maryland municipalities. The book says the annual revenue of MES increased from $155 million to $187 million in McGrath’s three years at its helm.

For that reason, and because it fit with past practice, he believed he was due the customary year’s salary as severance when he agreed to leave MES to join Hogan’s staff.

The second “Betrayed” book claims that McGrath and Hogan had privately “hammered out a deal to get Roy to take the chief of staff job.” When told that the MES board wanted assurance that Hogan approved of the severance package, “Roy answered the best way he could, without betraying Hogan’s instructions to keep him out of it.” The book says McGrath told the board “it’s anticipated” and avoided saying Hogan had “approved.” I assume that’s what McGrath’s line of defense would have been had he lived to stand trial.

The closing pages of the second book become more bitter, bordering the pathetic. McGrath goes from being a prideful and accomplished executive at MES to an unhappy and unappreciated — and, in his mind, betrayed — public servant.

In the end, after the investigations and indictments, McGrath blames others for his problems.

The MES board, for instance, knew it had the authority to grant McGrath the severance; Hogan’s approval was not needed. From the book: “Overly concerned with covering their own backsides instead of having a spine and saying, ‘yes, we awarded Roy the severance he well deserved,’ they failed to take responsibility for their actions.”

The book also blasts Maryland legislators who questioned McGrath and the MES severance during what the author calls, with a Trumpian echo, a “series of witch hunt hearings” in the summer of 2021: “So preoccupied with their feeble, misguided effort to score political points against Larry Hogan, they didn’t care about the damage they were doing to a committed public servant, Roy, or to the environmental organization, MES, whose reputation they have critically harmed.”

The book blames “the Baltimore media” for McGrath’s troubles and claims an unnamed reporter failed to tell the public his side of the story.

With more Trumpian echoes, the book calls the investigation and indictment of McGrath “a sad example of the politics of personal destruction” and a “bogus case against Roy.”

The book refers to McGrath being betrayed by “political opponents” who “weaponized themselves against Roy,” though it’s hard to see who that might have been.

Despite its paranoid tones, “Betrayed” presents some sincere-sounding claims of innocence; it scatters a few facts about Roy McGrath that might have constituted a decent defense at trial.

A defense a jury will never hear.