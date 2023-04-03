Dan Rodricks: Hey, Roy McGrath, if you can read this, give yourself up! | COMMENTARY

Roy McGrath is wanted by the FBI for failure to appear on charges of wire fraud; theft in programs receiving federal funds; falsification of records; forfeiture. (FBI)

It took a lot for me to click and buy the second of two books that the fugitive Roy McGrath might or might not have authored because it cost $7.99 and, if it’s anything like the first book, I suspect it will be self-serving, whiny, weaselly and written with too much passive voice.

Example: “The Purple Line project was never liked by Hogan.” That sentence should have been: “Hogan never liked the Purple Line project.”

That might seem like Strunk-and-White quibbling, but such glaring use of the passive voice is a giveaway that the writer is neither professional nor experienced.

Or perhaps the writer was in one damn hurry to finish the book and get out of town.

Either fits with what is suspected — that Roy McGrath, the indicted former chief of staff of former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, wrote the book and published it online while a fugitive from justice.

I subscribe to that suspicion.

McGrath could have written the book as part of his plan: Leave town and leave what he considered a tell-all book to throw mud at Hogan for what McGrath considered a betrayal of loyalty. It was Hogan, after all, who denied authorizing the sweet severance deal McGrath received when he left the top job at Maryland Environmental Service to work in Hogan’s office. That severance is at the center of the federal fraud charges McGrath would have faced had he shown up for trial last month.

We are in pretty weird territory here, folks.

Most fugitives try to get away without a trace. McGrath might have arranged a parting shot on Amazon.

I paid $4.99 to read the first book, “Betrayed: The True Story of Roy McGrath,” and found it full of Roy love and Hogan hate. (The second book, “Betrayed: The True Story of Maryland Environmental Service” was published last week.)

The books are written in the third person, not the first. The author is listed as Ryan Cooper, but when Sun reporters Lee Sanderlin and Alex Mann contacted him, this Cooper fellow revealed little about himself. The Sun’s story gave the distinct impression that Cooper could, in fact, be McGrath himself. It further suggested that McGrath could have written the books on his home computer before his flight from justice.

McGrath’s wife, at their home in Florida, said through an attorney that she knew nothing about Cooper, the author of “Betrayed,” suggesting that she also didn’t know her husband was writing a book.

Speaking of Florida: “Betrayed” suggests McGrath’s admiration for former President Donald Trump and the Republican demagogue currently serving as governor of “freedom loving Florida.” (Maybe, if he’s hiding out in the Everglades, McGrath should ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to resist extradition to Maryland.) By contrast, the book consistently refers to Hogan as a phony conservative and a RINO (Republican In Name Only). The book describes the former governor as “erratic” and “incessantly pedantic and mercurial.”

In fact, the Book of McGrath disparages just about everyone he had to deal with in the governor’s office — especially those with moderate political views — and he lays an annoying martyrdom trip on the reader. The book invokes the classic CEO claim that those who earn the big bucks deserve every dollar (and more) because they’ve done all of us, shareholder or taxpayer, a big favor by bringing their genius to the helm of a corporation or government agency.

Oh, what a sacrifice Roy made by entering public service and turning the state-owned, not-for-profit Maryland Environmental Service from a “sleepy monolith into a business juggernaut.” And, furthermore, what a great favor he did for the people of Maryland by helping Hogan with the state’s response to the pandemic.

And Roy always worked hard and long. He even took a work-related phone call from a state senator while on his 50th birthday cruise!

How that man sacrificed. McGrath once forgot to take his wool topcoat with him after attending a legislative meeting in Annapolis. “When he quickly went back to get it, no one knew where it could be,” the book says. “Perhaps his ID card in the pocket wasn’t enough to get it back to its proper owner? And that’s the Maryland General Assembly for you: They’ll steal the coat right off your back.”

Poor Roy.

Of course, the federal indictment draws a distinctly different picture.

McGrath is charged with wire fraud, embezzlement and falsifying a document. The feds say he siphoned money from MES while its executive director, that he fraudulently claimed to be working while on vacation, used the organization’s funds to pay for personal expenses and wrangled a $233,000 severance package for himself. Federal prosecutors say McGrath tricked the MES board of directors into approving his severance by claiming Hogan OK’d the package when the then-governor made McGrath his chief of staff. Hogan later denied that, and he was expected to be a prosecution witness at McGrath’s trial.

Of course, McGrath did not post. Federal authorities have been looking for him and last week offered a $20,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

If McGrath is still out there and truly innocent, he should stand trial and state his case. Otherwise, this is some weird and cowardly name-calling hit-and-run (or run-and-hit) he’s trying to pull off.

Hey, Roy, if you’re reading this, man up and give yourself up. Get in touch. I’ll help make arrangements.